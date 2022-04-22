×
FIA reissues rules for overtaking in F1

The FIA has sent driving standards guidelines that need to be strictly adhered to this season
Charanjot Singh
Modified Apr 22, 2022 04:18 PM IST
News

FIA has reissued a document that would be used as a reference by the drivers when trying to overtake in F1. The document was issued by the motorsport governing body after questions were raised by F1 drivers over the lack of clarity when it came to overtaking. The document was issued to F1 drivers before the race in Bahrain and the same has been issued to F3 drivers this weekend.

#F1's driving standards guidelines have finally been published by the FIA ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP. motorsport.com/f1/news/f1-rul…

The document is supposed to cover what is allowed and what isn't when a driver is trying to overtake another driver. With regards to the document, the FIA noted:

“For the avoidance of doubt, these are only guidelines to assist the stewards in their decision-making process and are not binding. All decisions of the stewards will be made according to the FIA International Sporting Code, read together with all the stewards. regulations applicable to Formula 1.”

F1 driving standards guidelines

Overtaking inside

This battle between the two Alpine drivers - Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, 𝙚𝙙𝙜𝙚-𝙤𝙛-𝙩𝙝𝙚-𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙛𝙛 😅#SaudiArabianGP https://t.co/yMzRURGLGw

In order for a car that is about to be overtaken to give sufficient space to the car that is about to overtake it, the latter must have a significant portion alongside the car it is overtaking. The maneuver must be carried out in a safe and controlled manner and clearly within the limits of the track.

While taking into consideration the "significant portion," commissioners will examine various factors. One such assessment will be whether the front tires of the car being overtaken are next to the car to be overcome no later than the top of the curve.

Overtaking outside

In order for a car that is about to be overtaken to give sufficient space to the car that is about to overtake it, the latter must have a significant portion alongside the car it is overtaking. The maneuver must be carried out in a safe and controlled manner and must be carried out clearly within the limits of the track.

While taking into consideration the "significant portion," commissioners will examine various factors, like assessing whether the car being overtaken is ahead of the other at the top of the curve. The car that is overtaken must be able to make the curve while staying within the limits of the track.

Overtaking in the chicanes and the S-curves

The guidelines above will be applied similarly to each curve.

It is being reported that these guidelines will be strictly applied for the 2022 F1 season and any driver or overtake not following these guidelines will be investigated.

