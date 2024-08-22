"Finally, a second valid reason to dislike him": Fans react to Charles Leclerc choosing Elon Musk as a guest for his podcast

F1 fans were left raging at Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc after the latter picked controversial billionaire Elon Musk as a guest for his hypothetical podcast. The Monegasque driver is currently coming out of a three-week-long summer break as he prepares to take to track at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort this weekend.

Before the summer break, Leclerc finished P4 and P3 at the Hungarian and Belgian GP, respectively, to pick up some form and end his torrid runs post his Monaco GP win.

While appearing on the "Beyond The Grid" podcast, Leclerc was asked by F1 pundit Tom Clarkson to pick a guest for his podcast. The Ferrari driver was quick to choose Clarkson but later also picked Musk.

"I have always said, I have [not] had that question for the podcast, but for dinner, who would I take for dinner, and I... probably Elon Musk," Charles Leclerc said. "I feel like he is the kind of guy that had an idea at once that feels completely surreal, but still went and made it happen. And I have a lot of respect for Elon for that. I am the kind of guy who is super creative and that has a lot of ideas, but to go that far in some of the ideas he has had, is hugely impressive."

F1 fans reacted to Charles Leclerc picking Elon Musk as his guest for a podcast on X, with one claiming that they have found another reason to dislike the Monegasque.

"FINALLY A SECOND VALID REASON TO DISLIKE HIM."

"He gets away with anything atp."

"These people are out of touch. Leclerc especially as a privileged Monegasque," a fan said.

"He just wants richer connections so that he can make more money," another said.

"Having respect is one thing but saying you want to go to dinner with the guy and pick each other's brains is... something for sure," one said.

Charles Leclerc gives his take on Lewis Hamilton challenge in 2025

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he was looking forward to having Lewis Hamilton in the same car and proving what he was capable of against the seven-time world champion. He said (via PlanetF1):

"It’s going to be amazing because I’ll have in the same car as me the most successful driver in F1 history – and that will be both extremely interesting for me to learn from one of the best ever, as well as a really big challenge and motivation to beat Lewis and to show what I’m capable of.”

Leclerc is currently P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 177 points from 14 races and three sprints thus far and is 22 points behind Lando Norris in P2 and 100 points behind Max Verstappen in P1.

