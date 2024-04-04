The Japanese GP is often regarded as one of the most iconic races on the F1 calendar, with the Suzuka International Circuit being the favorite for many drivers on the grid.

The track's fast, slowing, and tight nature presents several challenges to the drivers, and the gravel trap is ever-present as a reminder of the mistakes a driver makes. The circuit has witnessed some of the best wheel-to-wheel racing and clashes between the drivers over the years.

Below is the list of five unforgettable Japanese GP clashes between drivers from F1 history:

#1 Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost - 1989 F1 season

The Suzuka witnesses one of the most iconic and dramatic season finales in the sport's history between McLaren teammates Senna and Prost.

Both drivers were in contention to win the title heading into the season finale but they collided when the Brazilian put on the move to pass Prost. The Frenchman was out of the race immediately but Senna continued and finished the race only to be disqualified later, with the title going to Alain Prost.

#2 Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon - 2022 F1 season

Esteban Ocon displayed some outstanding defensive skills against the mighty Lewis Hamilton in the damp conditions in 2022 for the battle for P4.

The Alpine driver placed his car perfectly on every corner of the 5.807km circuit, refused to let the seven-time world champion pass him and earned plaudits for his drive from all quarters.

#3 Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost - 1990 F1 season

The 1990 season finale in Suzuka was part two of the iconic clash between the two heavyweights, with Senna leading the championship from Prost, now driving for Ferrari.

The Frenchman got the better start and led the race approaching Turn 1 but was completely taken out by Senna. This meant that both drivers retired from the event, with the title going to the Brazilian.

#4 Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen - 2000 F1 season

Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen battled against each other for the right to become the three-time world champion in 2000. In the season finale in Suzuka, Hakkinen beat Schumacher at the start to take the lead.

But the determined German put forth one of the greatest performances in the race to beat the 'Flying Finn' in a straight fight with some strategic masterclass from the Italian team.

#5 Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso - 2022 F1 season

The two giants of the sport showcased their immense skill behind the wheel in the damp conditions at the 2022 Japanese GP. Both world champions found themselves battling for P6 and raced each other to the flag, with the German coming out on top by mere fractions.