"Focus on the car bozos": Fans react to Ferrari unveiling new overalls for Charles Leclerc's home race in Monaco

Ferrari released new race suits for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, which also happens to be Charles Leclerc's home race. However, fans on social media were miffed with the Italian team's alleged lack of interest in fixing the car.

The Maranello-based squad is not having a good season this year despite having seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in their fold. In seven races, the team scored 114 points and slipped to P4 in the Constructors' championship.

As both Leclerc and Hamilton pointed out at Imola last week, the SF-25 car is not good enough to compete for wins and lacks significant performance. However, while fans expected an update on possible upgrades, Ferrari unveiled new race suits for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Monaco GP is Charles Leclerc's home race, and hence, as a tribute, the team released all-white color suits. However, this left the fans fuming as they expressed resentment through comments on X.

"Focus on the car bozos," a fan said.

Fan comment on Ferrari's X post [Image Source: @yukicalmdown_ok/X]

"They should focus on upgrading the car, not the suites," said another fan.

"If Ferrari put the same passion into updating tracksuits and livery colors developing a better car itself, they could easily fight for the top. Instead, no," a user commented.

A fan also urged the team to fix the car, as they want to see them win.

"Fix the car, not the suits. We want wins," a comment read.

"All this to qualify outside the Top 10," a user said.

"These have to be the suits for Williams. What a joke...," a fan opined.

Leclerc broke the home race curse last year after he won in Monaco. However, this season, Ferrari's performance is not close enough to compete with McLaren or Red Bull for victories.

Charles Leclerc shares gloomy prediction for Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Ahead of his home race in Monaco, Charles Leclerc expected to endure a difficult weekend. He believed that the track of Circuit de Monaco could expose Ferrari's weakness, and there was no silver bullet to fix the situation magically.

Talking to GP Blog, he said:

"It will be a very difficult weekend. I think Monaco is exposing quite a few weaknesses of our car. So I don't know. But there are also many things that you cannot really expect in Monaco, like the amount of risk you take in qualifying. The car is set up in a very different way."

When asked what Ferrari could do to produce results, Leclerc added:

"By working hard, I mean this is the answer, but that's what we are doing. I don't think there's any silver bullet to the situation we are in. We just need to work and try to understand where this problem that we have in qualifying comes from, which is what is slowing us down at the moment, the Saturdays."

In the first seven races of the season so far, Charles Leclerc has won only a single podium in Saudi Arabia.

