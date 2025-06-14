"For f**k sake this guy": Charles Leclerc rages at Isack Hadjar during F1 Canadian GP qualifying

Charles Leclerc was furious at Isack Hadjar and accused him of ruining his final lap of the 2025 Canadian GP qualifying session on Saturday, June 14. The Ferrari driver recorded a purple first sector and was fighting for the pole before facing dirty air from Hadjar and aborting the flyer lap.

Leclerc lost a lot of practice time at the beginning of the weekend in Canada. He crashed in FP1, and the repairs took a whole day as he was ruled out for FP2. However, the Monegasque managed to get back up in FP3 and had a good head start in the qualifying session at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Both Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton stormed into the Q3 of the qualifying session. While the British driver finished P5, the 27-year-old Leclerc was pushing for pole. On the last flying lap, Leclerc pushed the potential and recorded a purple first sector.

However, in the second sector, he allegedly faced dirty air from the leading car of Isack Hadjar. An annoyed Charles Leclerc aborted his lap due to loss of stability and went off at Hadjar for ruining his lap.

“FOR ****, this guy! Come on, this ****, dirty air!" said Leclerc on team radio.

Eventually, Leclerc settled for P8. Meanwhile, George Russell grabbed pole position with a stunning last lap to beat Max Verstappen by a tenth of a second-time difference.

Verstappen will start P2, whereas Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, dropped to P3 in a rare slip-up. His McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, made a costly mistake and finished only P7.

Charles Leclerc blames dirty air, not Hadjar, for ruining his qualifying in Canada

Charles Leclerc at F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had a frustrating moment during the final lap of the Canadian GP qualifying session. Despite starting the last lap with a purple first sector, he aborted the lap due to dirty air from Isack Hadjar.

In the post-qualifying interview, however, Leclerc blamed the dirty air and not Hadjar for the disappointing moment. Talking to media, including Canal+, the Ferrari driver said:

“Held up by Hadjar? That’s not the right word; he did nothing wrong, but with these cars and the dirty air, you lose all the downforce, and I lost the rear in Turn 6. I’m very frustrated because we were fighting for the pole. The feeling was extremely good.”

On the flip side, Charles Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton had a strong finish at P5. He has rarely beaten Leclerc this season, and the Canadian Grand Prix has always been one of his strongest tracks, as he has joint-highest seven victories in Montreal.

