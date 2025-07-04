"For the love of God please stop upgrading it!": Fans react to Max Verstappen struggling with the upgraded Red Bull

Red Bull star Max Verstappen’s struggles in the RB21 continued at the 2025 British GP practice 1 despite the Milton Keynes-based team bringing upgrades to the car for this weekend. Fans came out and reacted to the Dutchman struggling in the upgraded Red Bull.

Ad

Red Bull brought a major floor upgrade to last weekend’s Austrian GP, with the Dutchman not being entirely content with the car at the Red Bull Ring. The team didn't get to test the floor during the race as Verstappen crashed out on the first lap.

Coming into the 2025 British GP, Red Bull further brought some changes to the upgraded floor, which included changes to the floor body and fences. Both the Austrian GP floor upgrade and the British GP update were only put on Max Verstappen's car.

Ad

Trending

However, instead of improving, the four-time F1 champion seemed to be all over the place in the RB21 during the first practice session. Max Verstappen was just the 10th fastest driver during the session, with the car oversteering and understeering unpredictably during the lap.

During the final few moments of the session, Verstappen was in a race simulation run as his car refused to turn, understeered into the corner entry and then washed out, and oversteered on the exit. Max Verstappen out his frustration to word on the team radio as he said,

Ad

“Unbelievable”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The F1 fans came out and reacted to Max Verstappen struggling in the upgraded Red Bull.

“For the love of God please stop upgrading it!!!,” commented a fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another wrote, "That car is so cooked. Just gets worse every week."

“My car is more stable than that. And it's cheaper than the 4 wheels on that thing,” wrote another user.

Some fans came out and detailed the characteristics of the RB21 as seen during FP1 at the British GP.

“You simply have to laugh at this point. The car is EXACTLY where it was last year from midseason onwards. Extreme through-corner understeer followed up by unpredictable oversteer on exit. The whole leadership in the technical team has to be sacked, especially Waché and Balbo,” commented a user.

Ad

Another wrote, “I mean it's just Friday but I don't understand how the car can be that bad. It was oversteering and understeering at the same time, it's ridiculous.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan came out and suggested that Verstappen might trigger the release clause and make the move to Mercedes as the conversations continued with Toto Wolff.

“Maybe going to Mercedes isn't that bad decision 🤔” said the user.

Max Verstappen's FP1 session at the 2025 British GP

Max Verstappen looked to bounce back after the disappointing result at the Red Bull Ring. However, coming into the British GP, as soon as the Dutchman started pushing the car in FP1, the RB21 started struggling with the balance, moving all over the place.

Ad

It didn't matter whether Max was on low-fuel or high-fuel runs; the car would not comply with the Dutchman's inputs. Max Verstappen completed 26 laps during the FP1 session and set a best lap time over 5 tenths slower than the timing sheets leader, Lewis Hamilton.

Both the McLaren drivers finished the session in P2 and P3. What was surprising was the fact that both VCARBs (Red Bull’s sister team) finished the session ahead of the four-time F1 champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More