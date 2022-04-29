"For me, Lewis is still the most complete driver of all" - Former F1 driver praises Lewis Hamilton despite his record title chances slipping away gradually

Former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger claimed that George Russell is taking more risks this season given his age, as compared to his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton. Berger acknowledged that the senior Briton cannot be expected to fight with "the knife between his teeth" when he is driving in 13th position. Despite this, the Austrian revealed that no other driver compares to Hamilton in his eyes even today.

Speaking to Auto Bild, Berger said:

“It’s quite simple - [George] Russell risks more because he’s younger. If Lewis [Hamilton] were fighting for victories, he would also drive more with the knife between his teeth. But when it comes to 13th place, that understandably no longer makes sense for him.”

The 62-year-old reflected on Hamilton's season so far, saying:

“Lewis’ [Hamilton] goal is to become the sole record holder with an eighth title. This goal slipped out of his hands in dramatic circumstances at the last second in Abu Dhabi in December. But I think he’s still working on it. Even if it doesn’t happen until next year. For me, Lewis is still the most complete driver of all in terms of the combination of pure speed and experience.”

Lewis Hamilton currently stands seventh in the drivers' standings with a total of 28 points.

"Racing itself is not that spectacular" - Lewis Hamilton on the Monaco Grand Prix

While acknowledging that the Monaco Grand Prix does not produce the most exciting racing, Lewis Hamilton claimed that the prestige the country and the track hold in F1 history makes it a difficult race to let go of.

As reported by the Express, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I mean, it’s one of the crown jewels of our sport. So I’m not really sure it would be great to lose it. There are good bits… I guess that the difficult part is that the racing itself is not that spectacular. But everyone that goes enjoys it. It is a prime location. Adjusting the track is not easy, because it’s the second smallest country in the world... And so, yeah, we don’t have a lot of space there. Many of us live in Monaco. But it is just that that icon status it has, the history that it has that is so appealing to drivers, but also I think to those that are watching.”

Meanwhile, Michael Boeri, president of the Automobile Club de Monaco, confirmed that the Grand Prix will continue to take place beyond the 2022 season. He said:

“We are still in talks with them and must now seal the deal with a contract. I can guarantee you that the Grand Prix will keep taking place beyond 2022. I don’t know if it will be a three- or five-year contract, but that’s a detail.”

Rumors about F1 discontinuing their contract for the Monaco Grand Prix have been on the rise ever since the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was announced and described as F1’s new ‘flagship’ event.

