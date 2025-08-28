Former F1 boss pleads Max Verstappen not to make the career-ending mistake that Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso made in their careers

Bernie Ecclestone believes Max Verstappen should avoid a move to Ferrari, citing the struggles faced by Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso during their stints at Maranello. Speaking to Sport De, the 94-year-old suggested that joining the Prancing Horse could be a career-ending decision for the Dutchman.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton has also endured a difficult start to life at Ferrari in his maiden season, while Vettel and Alonso both failed to deliver title success despite coming close. For both drivers, their Ferrari tenure ultimately marked the end of their days on the top step of the podium.

With Verstappen weighing up his future beyond 2026, Ecclestone warned that a switch to Ferrari could carry the same risks. At the same time, he admitted the four-time world champion has the rare ability to transform a team into a championship-winning force if given the right circumstances.

Ad

Trending

Commenting on the potential possibility of Verstappen moving to Ferrari in the future, Ecclestone said (quotes via RacingNews365):

“If he goes to Ferrari, that would be the end of his career. Let's hope that doesn't happen. He can always turn a good team into a winning team.”

Max Verstappen expressed his joy at Sergio Perez rejoining the grid in 2026 with Cadillac

Max Verstappen expressed his happiness for former teammate Sergio Perez after Cadillac announced him as their driver for the 2026 season. He described the Mexican as a great individual and said he was delighted to hear of his return to the grid.

Ad

During their time together at Red Bull, the duo shared a strong camaraderie, with Perez being one of the few teammates Verstappen built a close personal rapport, both on and off the track. Speaking to onsite media in Zandvoort ahead of the Dutch GP, the Red Bull champion said he was genuinely pleased to hear of Perez’s comeback.

Asked about his thoughts on hearing the news of Perez joining Cadillac for 2026, Max Verstappen said:

Ad

“Quickly, when I saw the news, I sent a message to him. He’s got a seat, he’s a great guy, and we’ve always got along very well. So yeah, I’m happy to see him back on the grid. How he’s going to perform, I think will also depend on how good the car is going to be right? It’s a bit difficult to say at the moment, but it’s a new opportunity, and I’m sure he’s very excited for it.”

Sergio Perez partnered Max Verstappen at Red Bull from the 2021 season, the year the Dutchman clinched his first world title. The Mexican played a key role as a supportive teammate during all four of Verstappen’s championship victories, contributing to Red Bull’s second dominant era in Formula 1 after Sebastian Vettel’s reign in the V8 era. Perez will now line up alongside Valtteri Bottas, who will also make his return to the grid after a year away from the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More