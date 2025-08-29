Former F1 boss urges Lewis Hamilton to retire: "People will forget him and his achievements”

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton should retire from the sport. Speaking to Sport De, the Briton suggested that the seven-time world champion risks having his achievements forgotten if he continues racing.

Ecclestone has often taken swipes at Hamilton in recent years, and with the Ferrari driver enduring a dismal 2025 campaign, the former F1 boss has once again shared his views. Hamilton himself admitted after the Hungarian GP that Ferrari needed to make changes, a remark that reflected his own mental low.

With the Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari partnership struggling to deliver, Ecclestone feels it is time for the Briton to hang up his helmet. At 94, the ex-F1 chief remarked that drivers can grow weary of the sport, particularly after a two-decade-long career. He warned that if Hamilton continues on his current trajectory, his extraordinary legacy could fade from memory.

Asked what advice he would give to Lewis Hamilton, Ecclestone said:

“He should quit. Take off the gloves, be proud of what has been achieved and retire.”

He further explained:

“[It has] nothing to do with age. You get tired, and Formula 1 is no longer the only thing in your life. I think he's lost his focus. Twenty years is a long time, and we have a lot of young drivers in Formula 1 now. [There is] danger that if he continues for another year or year and a half and hasn't improved by then, people will forget him and his achievements.”

Bernie Ecclestone believes the Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton combination has failed to deliver

Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton’s current performance is embarrassing for Ferrari, suggesting the Maranello team must be disappointed that the former world champion has not lived up to their expectations. At the same time, he complimented Hamilton’s role in taking the sport forward with his style and talent.

Commenting on the recent performance of Lewis Hamilton, Ecclestone said:

“The most embarrassing thing, in my opinion, for Lewis and Ferrari is that they believed he would be able to deliver all the things that were necessary. They must be disappointed that what was supposed to be delivered was not delivered.”

He further complimented the Briton, saying:

“He has taken Formula 1 even further with his style and his performances.”

Lewis Hamilton has scored 109 points compared to Charles Leclerc’s 151. While the Monegasque has secured five podiums, the British driver has struggled to adapt to Ferrari’s car. His unique late-braking driving style has not aligned well with the characteristics of modern-generation cars. A potential turning point lies in the regulations overhaul planned for 2026, which could allow Ferrari to design a car more suited to Hamilton’s strengths and help him achieve the success he is targeting. Unlike Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso before him, Hamilton has been firm in not accepting that his move to Ferrari could be deemed a failed partnership.

