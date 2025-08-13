Former F1 boss warns McLaren against Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri’s “almost inevitable” clash

Guenther Steiner has warned the McLaren team about an almost inevitable clash between drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The former Formula 1 team boss stressed how both drivers of the papaya-coloured team have had several close calls as they chase their maiden championship win.

The 60-year-old who spoke with German outlet, Web.de via GPBlog, also noted that both drivers have had close calls and could only be a little mistake away from an actual collision.

“This can happen at any time. They almost crashed several times. There was often luck involved,” he said.

“And Lando just makes too many small mistakes. In Canada, he wanted to go for a gap that wasn't there. It was pure luck that Oscar didn't get a puncture. That's why I say: It's almost inevitable that there will be a clash between the two at some point.”

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have continued to slug things out atop the 2025 Drivers’ championship. The pair have, however, come close to a collision in what appeared to be a breach of the infamous ‘papaya rule’. Specifically at the Canadian Grand Prix, Norris clattered into the rear of Piastri on the main straight as he attempted an overtake on the Australian.

The McLaren duo have since had a few other close shaves, including at the Austrian Grand Prix and more recently at the Hungarian GP race, where both drivers appeared a few centimeters from clattering into each other. With just nine points separating both drivers in their championship battle, they are expected to continue their intra-team battle when the F1 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on August 31.

Guenther Steiner on McLaren allowing both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to race

Guenther Steiner also spoke about the McLaren team allowing both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to race each other. The former Haas F1 team boss detailed how pleased he was with the decision made by the Woking-based outfit.

Steiner stressed how both drivers are currently on an equal footing and how difficult it would be if the McLaren team opted to relegate one of them to the status of the second driver.

“I'm glad they let them race freely. That's what we want to see. Both are on an equal footing. How do you want to make one number two? That would be the total motivation killer,” he explained.

“They [will] win the Constructors' world championship anyway. So, let them race freely!”

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have offered a glimpse of what the wheel-to-wheel battle between them will be through the season so far. However, Steiner’s words of an inevitable collision between the pair have also been loosely echoed across the Formula 1 paddock, especially considering the narrow margin that separates them in the championship standings.

Both drivers themselves have not shied away from conversations surrounding a possible collision between them during their interaction with the media. With just 10 races left on the calendar, the F1 paddock will be on the lookout as the battle between them intensifies.

