Former F1 champion believes Williams driver would be a “dream candidate” to partner Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen recently secured his third consecutive F1 world championship in Qatar GP. The Dutchman ran away with the championship as his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez failed to mount a title challenge after his early season success.

Perez seemed to lose momentum midway through the season, and his results have only spiraled downward ever since, with the Mexican driver now 209 points adrift of the 2023 champion. His disappointing run of form has put questions over his future at Red Bull.

In a scenario where Sergio Perez loses his seat, former F1 champion Nico Rosberg has suggested Alex Albon as the ideal teammate for Max Verstappen. The 2016 F1 champion made the comments on Sky F1 while discussing the Williams teammate pairing and how Albon was doing a stellar job. He said:

“Logan Sargeant [Albon’s Williams team-mate] is another one of those drivers who’s on shaky ground...especially because Albon is doing such a phenomenal job.”

Rosberg also noted that Albon's current contract could be a major hurdle if he was to join Red Bull.

“Albon would also be a dream candidate actually for the Red Bull mother team for next year to replace Sergio Perez but unfortunately, as Helmut Marko was saying, Albon is locked in with a long-term contract there at Williams.”

Albon was previously a driver of the Red Bull family and made his debut for Red Bull's sister team Toro Rosso in 2019. He earned the call-up to the senior team midway through his rookie season and was teamed up alongside Max Verstappen for the rest of 2019 and 2020.

Red Bull Racing RB16 Launch

However, during his time alongside Verstappen, Albon also failed to accept the pace difference to the Dutchman and only managed two podium finishes. He was subsequently demoted to the role of reserve driver, with Racing Point (Aston Martin) driver Sergio Perez taking his seat.

The Thai driver is currently doing a stellar job at Williams, single-handedly putting the team seventh in the constructors standings. With Albon rebuilding his own career and central to Williams' recovery plan, Red Bull will only come full circle if they secure the services of the Thai driver.

F1 pundit points out Max Verstappen's "Achilles heel" amidst his record-setting run

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has identified the reigning world champion Max Verstappen's hunger for more as his "Achilles heel". While Schiff hailed the Red Bull driver for his error-free execution, she reckons his relentless strive to achieve more puts him in risky situations.

She said on Sky Sports:

"Max, I think, if anything, his wants and his hunger for more every time might be his Achilles’ heel because he’s put himself in some very risky situations where he maybe didn’t need to.

"But that’s the fighting spirit that we love to see and that I think is part of why he’s as quick as he is"

Other than Max Verstappen and Red Bull's relentless pursuit for more, Naomi Schiff added there isn't any chink in their armor.