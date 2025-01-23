Former F1 champion drops 2-word reaction to a sarcastic post on US President Donald Trump

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill reacted to a sarcastic social media post made about US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 22. The American billionaire once again returned to the top job after winning the 2024 U.S. presidential race against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 78-year-old had a controversial first term in the Oval Office from 2016 to 2020, during which time he clashed with several media outlets and famous personalities. Trump was also in the headlines for his allegedly aggressive approach to various issues, such as his stance on immigration and border security, and often used contentious language to make his points.

On January 22, British magazine, Private Eye News, posted a sarcastic apology on their official Instagram page by claiming that they would not mock him for his views, looks, and decisions in his second term as the U.S. President. They also seemingly took a dig at the $94m spent on Donald Trump's inauguration day which took place on January 20.

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill, who is quite active on his social media, reposted the apology on his Instagram Story and gave a two-word response, writing:

"The Groveller."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's comment...Credits-Instagram (@96f1champ)

Former F1 champion gives his take on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill said he did not believe that Lewis Hamilton's best days were behind him and expected "more magic" from his fellow Brit ahead of his move to Ferrari on a multi-year deal.

Resharing a social media post that highlighted Hamilton's feelings ahead of his Ferrari movie, the former Williams F1 driver wrote (As per motociclismo.pt):

“Some are suggesting that, already at 39, his best days are behind him. I don’t believe that to be true. I really look forward to seeing what magic might happen at Ferrari. If his best days are behind him, the Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes era will surely stand the test of time as one of the greatest success stories in the history of our sport. But I think there’s more magic to come,” Damon Hill remarked.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton recently completed his first day behind the wheel of the Scuderia. Reflecting on his initial experience with his new team, Hamilton said (via the team website):

“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life."

Hamilton will race for Ferrari at least until the end of the 2026 season with an option to extend for another year. He will be gunning for an elusive and record-breaking eighth world championship with the most successful team in the sport.

