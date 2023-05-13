Former F1 champion Jenson Button explains how drivers deal with double and triple headers

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button mentioned that the life of an F1 driver is very stressful when it comes to dealing with double and triple headers in a race calendar.

The sport will go into its triple header of the season next week, kick-starting the European leg in Imola. Interestingly, the drivers and their teams just had a double header weekend on two separate continents.

Button stated that it is a tough job to adjust to the time zones but accepted that it is also the best job and a dream for any driver. Speaking to Williams' official website, the Briton said:

"If I was a driver right now, I’d be saying it’s really tough, feel sorry for me - the time differences and the air miles, it’s such a stressful life - but I’d be lying because it’s the best job in the world. Trust me, when I left F1 I thought, ‘I’m gonna relax, it’ll be great,’ but life is a lot more stressful now especially because I have children!"

"An F1 driver has the easiest job in the world, they really do but, on a serious note, it is stressful with the travel and, because you have to be at peak performance the whole time, the jet lag really hurts you. But, as drivers, we’re pretty good at getting into a new timezone. Baku to Miami is a tough one though - I think it’s eight hours - and you only have a few days to get back in the timezone here."

The former McLaren driver added:

"They said it normally takes an hour a day to get into the timezone. But they’ve got their physios and nutritionists, who will be telling them when to sleep when to eat etc. So, it’s all planned out for them."

"They’ll be training as well but not really intense training, they’ll make sure they get off the flight and immediately put on their running shoes and get out for a run, just to get the blood flowing and the muscles working again after a long flight."

"This is actually really cool, it’s a really nice space" - Former F1 driver

Jenson Button stated that he was a big fan of the Miami GP and called the city a cool place to have an F1 race.

Button said:

"I was here last year for the first F1 race in Miami and it’s lovely to be back and see so many people. The fan zone is cool, I was in Austin for the race last year and I went to the one there - it was massive - but this is actually really cool, it’s a really nice space."

It will be fascinating to see how the drivers and the teams cope after the first triple-header of the season is over.

Poll : 0 votes