Former F1 champion Jenson Button set to return to racing full-time

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button mentioned that he is ready to return to racing in motorsport full-time.

The Briton has been dabbling in motorsports since he retired from F1 in 2016. He returned to the pinnacle of motorsport for a one-off race to replace Fernando Alonso at the 2017 Monaco GP. Since then, he has been racing in various motorsport series such as IMSA, NASCAR, and WEC.

Button also took the position of an advisor at the Williams F1 Racing team along with managing his broadcasting duties with Sky Sports. While speaking with Autosport, Jenson Button said:

“I didn’t think that I’d want to do a full season again because of how busy the schedule always is, but I feel that I’ll be racing in something next year doing the full season."

"It’s great doing one-off races but you don’t get the best out of yourself, and that’s why doing three races here in Cup is really good because I get to spend more time with the team and in the simulator and really get to work with my engineer, my crew chief to develop the skills between us and to develop an understanding."

Button added:

“So, yes, I want to do a full season next year, time permitting. I need to balance a few things as I’ve been very busy this year. It will be endurance racing, which will be either IMSA or WEC.”

Jenson Button on his excitement to return to racing in 2024

The former McLaren driver stated that he loved jumping around different series to try out new things as he loves racing. Jenson Button said:

"I have jumped around doing lots of different things over the years, basically because I wanted to race in those series, and I’ve been very lucky to be able to jump into certain cars and race. I feel I’ve got nothing to lose. I’ve won the world championship in F1, I achieved what I set out to do."

"Now, I’m going racing because I love racing. I love learning new things, and the challenges are what keeps me going, otherwise, I wouldn’t be racing anymore.”

It will be interesting to see which motorsport series Jenson Button chooses to mark his return full-time. It will also be fascinating to see if he will stay on as an advisor at Williams and continue his broadcasting duties with Sky while managing a racing career.

