"He should have had the race" - Former F1 driver feels 'main guy' Charles Leclerc 'will be really unhappy' with Ferrari's strategy at 2022 F1 British GP

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer feels that Charles Leclerc is the Ferrari driver who should have won the 2022 British GP. Throughout the British GP, Ferrari made questionable choices that compromised Charles Leclerc's race, including the late-race decision not to pit him under the Safety Car.

The Monegasque, who was in the lead of the British GP during the Safety Car restart, was passed by the pursuing car and ended up finishing only fourth.

Speaking on the BBC post-race show, Jolyon Palmer questioned the premise behind Ferrari's strategy. He said:

“That’s the money question – why? [Charles] Leclerc was the stronger driver at Ferrari today. I’m really chuffed for Carlos Sainz but it wasn’t actually his best day today. He wasn’t that quick. Leclerc was quicker with a damaged front wing. He should have had the race, but Ferrari pitted Sainz and didn’t pit Leclerc – and he’s the main guy in the championship.”

isa🧞‍♂️ @sauberleclerc for anyone saying a double couldn’t be done, or that charles was not quicker, he put 4.7s on carlos head with a damaged front wing, no hate to carlos, this is fully ferrari’s fault costing charles leclerc another win. for anyone saying a double couldn’t be done, or that charles was not quicker, he put 4.7s on carlos head with a damaged front wing, no hate to carlos, this is fully ferrari’s fault costing charles leclerc another win. https://t.co/IxsdC0fEU1

He continued:

“There were also question marks over whether they should have let Leclerc through past Sainz earlier on when Leclerc was so much quicker. He wasn’t very happy about it from the cockpit.”

Palmer claimed that Ferrari's strategy has really damaged Leclerc's championship bid. He said:

“I think Leclerc will be really unhappy with how this race unfolded. The management have some questions to answer because Leclerc should have been taking big points out of Verstappen today. He’s taken all of six points out of Verstappen when he’s been scrapping with car problems. It’s not good enough if you want to win a title.”

Ferrari is not doing right by Charles Leclerc at the moment - Jolyon Palmer

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

On my side, I’m incredibly disappointed. Damaged car in lap 1 but we were flying. Great fights on track but I couldn’t do much more having old tyres at the end of the race. Well done to @Carlossainz55 on realizing a childhood dream, you deserve it mate.On my side, I’m incredibly disappointed. Damaged car in lap 1 but we were flying. Great fights on track but I couldn’t do much more having old tyres at the end of the race. Well done to @Carlossainz55 on realizing a childhood dream, you deserve it mate.On my side, I’m incredibly disappointed. Damaged car in lap 1 but we were flying. Great fights on track but I couldn’t do much more having old tyres at the end of the race.

Jolyon Palmer was quite vocal about the recent run of screw-ups on Ferrari's part that have cost Charles Leclerc a huge haul of points in the championship. Palmer admitted that while Leclerc should back his team at the moment, Ferrari is just not doing right by its lead driver. He said:

“They are good team-mates and he will be happy for his team-mate to take his first win. But if you just look through Charles’ season – Barcelona [he] should have won, was leading – engine failure. Monaco – should have won. [He] was leading, horrible strategy. Baku – could have won, was leading, engine failure. Canada where he came from the back to fifth and then here, leading – horrible strategy. He’s got to back the team, but they are not doing right by him at the moment.”

Leclerc is currently 43 points behind Max Verstappen as the F1 circus heads to the Red Bull Ring, a track where Max Verstappen has been a multiple-time winner already.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far