Former F1 driver says neither he nor Carlos Sainz 'ever liked Red Bull'

Former F1 driver Jaime Alguersuari has come out and said that he, along with Carlos Sainz, never liked Red Bull. The Spaniard was the youngest debutante in the sport in 2009 – at just 19 years of age.

Jaime Alguersuari @SquireMusic My best wishes to Sebastian. He s always been a good friend on the grid. A great driver plus a gentleman! An example of every racing driver to follow! My best wishes to Sebastian. He s always been a good friend on the grid. A great driver plus a gentleman! An example of every racing driver to follow! https://t.co/w8MGHNYJMk

Jaime Alguersuari joined Red Bull's junior team in 2009, a year before his compatriot Carlos Sainz found his way to the team. The two drivers possibly worked together in 2010 before Alguersari left the sport in 2011.

The Spaniard claimed that Red Bull doesn't prefer drivers like Sainz and himself as their main focus is on youngsters who need to rely on the team for their entire careers. Sainz is the son of rallying legend Carlos Sainz Sr., while Alguersuari's father is a former Grand Prix motorcyclist.

Speaking to El Confidencial, Alguersuari explained:

“I think neither I nor Carlos ever liked Red Bull. They helped us because there was talent and we were worth it. But deep down they are looking for another driver profile.”

He added:

“I say it with my hand on my heart. Red Bull wants to find drivers in the middle of a lake, who are not known, not their family, not their friends, and who only depend on Red Bull. It was not the case of a driver whose father was a promoter of the categories before Formula 1 and who had a position and a vote in the industry. And in the case of Carlos, more of the same.”

Carlos Sainz is expecting a very tough race in Singapore

Carlos Sainz is expecting a very tough race at the upcoming 2022 F1 Singapore GP. The Spaniard cited high temperatures and humidity as the main challenges drivers will likely face around the street circuit.

The track in Singapore is known to be one of the most grueling, with walls surrounding the narrow circuit that flows through the heart of the city. It is perhaps the most physically demanding circuit on the calendar due to the high humidity and heat in the country.

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari



Let's return to winning ways One week until lights out in Singapore...Let's return to winning ways One week until lights out in Singapore...Let's return to winning ways 💪 https://t.co/8MuJwdUi2L

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Sainz said:

“It will be very hard physically because it has always been so with the humidity and the heat. It’s the toughest race in the World Championship and that’s why I’m going to take advantage of it this week to train at high temperatures and acclimatize myself. I think it’s a circuit that can do well for the car and it can give us a good chance to go for a victory that would be great before the end of the season.”

With the track in Singapore likely to suit Ferrari's 2022 challenger the most, Carlos Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc have a great shot at victory unless Max Verstappen trumps them yet again.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far