Former F1 driver suffers horrific accident in Formula E

Pascal Wehrlein, former F1 driver and current Porsche Formula E competitor, was involved in a frightening crash during a practice session ahead of the Hyderabad E-Prix. The incident occurred on the track's final corner and resulted in Wehrlein's car spinning out of control before hitting the wall with a loud thud.

The crash caused significant damage to the car and prompted audible reactions from commentators Jack Nicholls and Karun Chandhok. Fortunately, Wehrlein was unharmed and climbed out of the car without assistance. However, he was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks.

According to Wehrlein, the crash was caused by a stuck throttle. Porsche opted not to send out their other drivers until more tests were conducted to further investigate the cause of the crash and ensure their safety.

Wehrlein competed in F1 for Manor and Sauber during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, participating in 40 races and earning six points.

Pascal Wehrlein has a history of success in motorsports, including a victory in the 2015 DTM championship and a ninth-place finish in the 2017 Formula 1 championship. He has been competing for Porsche in Formula E since 2021 and has been having a strong start to the current season, sitting at the top of the leaderboard after the first three races. Fans and fellow competitors alike will be hoping for a quick recovery and a return to the track for Wehrlein.

Formula E is a single-seater motorsport championship that focuses on electric vehicles and sustainable technologies. It has gained popularity in recent years, attracting some of the biggest names in motorsports and drawing in large crowds. The series is known for its exciting races and close competition, making it a thrilling spectacle for fans.

The motorsports community is closely monitoring the situation and sending well wishes to Pascal Wehrlein. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangerous nature of motorsports and the need for continued safety improvements.

Fans and competitors alike will be eagerly waiting for updates on Wehrlein's condition and hoping for a speedy recovery.

Multiple drivers speak up against new F1 ban on making political comments

The FIA's updated regulation for the 2023 season requires drivers to seek approval before making "political, religious, or personal" comments. Despite this, multiple drivers like Lewis Hamilton have stated that they will continue to speak out on social issues, and some drivers have expressed confusion and concern about the new rule.

In 2020, F1 launched the We Race as One campaign to combat inequality and increase sustainability. But speaking at Williams’ season launch, Alex Albon said:

“We are all concerned. We know politics and stances are sensitive areas but we need clarity from the FIA on what they are trying to tell us.

He continued by saying:

“On a personal side, it is confusing. We are very much for the We Race as One [initiative], and it seems as though the FIA are moving away from that. It is clear that we need an open dialogue on what they [the FIA] are trying to do but we need to be able to speak freely to some extent."

The new F1 season kicks off on March 5th at the Bahrain International Circuit. F1 drivers will be hoping for a better understanding of the situation before the season starts.

