Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone won’t visit 7-time champion Michael Schumacher. Here's why!

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has never visited Michael Schumacher in all these years after the latter's accident.

The former boss of the sport was the man behind its renaissance and how it reached new geographies. The superstar that he had with him on this ride to raise the sport's popularity across the globe was Michael Schumacher. The German joined the sport in 1991 in a one-off appearance with Jordan.

Looking at his prodigious talent on display, the German was swiftly picked up by Flavio Briatore in the very next race (with some help from Ecclestone himself). Within three years of racing in F1, Michael Schumacher became a world champion with Benetton in 1994. He repeated the feat in 1995 as he picked up his second world title with the same.

After a successful stint at Benetton, Schumacher, in a bid to make history, switched teams and moved to Ferrari. At Ferrari, the German spent five years transforming the team and then went on a 5-year championship run from 2000 to 2004. During this time, Schumacher was the cream of the crop, the best driver on the grid, and the most marketable as well.

He was a household name in Europe and helped Ecclestone expand the sport's horizon to different parts of the world. Schumacher was one of his favorite drivers and when he had his accident in 2013, Ecclestone decided he would not go and see him.

In 2015, Ecclestone explained the reason behind this, saying he already has an image of him in his mind and he only wants to remember him like that. He said:

“I don’t want to see Michael like that, I remember Michael as he was. That is how I want to see Michael. If he comes back, that is how I want Michael to be.”

Michael Schumacher's health update remains a mystery

Michael Schumacher's health remains a mystery as the German's family has shunned public life completely. In a recent public appearance, Schumacher's wife Corrina spoke about how the family wanted to keep their lives private. She said:

"I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he's here and that gives us strength. We try to carry on a family as Michael liked it and still does. 'Private is private', as he always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

As F1 fans, all we can do is wish Michael Schumacher a speedy recovery and the best possible healthcare that he can achieve at the moment.

