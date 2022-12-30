What happened to Michael Schumacher? Revisiting F1 legend's accident 9 years after it happened

It's been 9 years since one of the greatest talents in F1 history, Michael Schumacher, suffered a terrible, life-threatening accident. The seven-time world champion and the most successful driver in F1 history at the time, Michael Schumacher retired from the sport in 2012.

Since the incident, the German has been kept away from public life as he continues to recover at his home in Switzerland. Here's what happened to Michael Schumacher on that fateful day and everything we know about his condition.

Here's what happened

On 29 December 2013, Michael Schumacher had a horrible skiing accident in Meribel, France where he suffered a severe brain injury. He was placed in a medically induced coma until the following June and has since been recovering at his private residence. Details about his condition have not been shared with the public.

Schumacher was skiing with his son Mick (who now has 2 F1 seasons under his belt) when he the accident occured. The German fell and hit his head on a rock; despite the fact that he was wearing a helmet, the damage was severe.

What do we know about Michael Schumacher since then?

Only a few bits and pieces of information about Schumacher's condition have been released publicly since the accident. Even his former manager, Willi Weber, was unable to get any information about his health.

Jean Todt, former CEO of Ferrari, is one of the few people who are allowed to meet Schumacher. In 2019, he revealed that he had visited the German and watched a race with him. Todt told Radio Monte-Carlo that:

"I’m always careful with such statements, but it’s true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland. Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting."

"His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship can not be the same as it once was. Just because there’s no longer the same communication as before. He continues to fight. And his family is fighting the same way."

Earlier this year, when Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna accepted the State Prize of North-Rhine-Westphalia on his behalf, she gave an update about his condition. She said:

"I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here.Different, but he's here and that gives us strength, I find."

She also stressed how important privacy is to Schumacher. She added:

"We try to carry on a family as Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private', as he always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

Jean Todt too provided an update recently while speaking to Bild as he said:

"It happened suddenly and she (Corinna Schumacher) had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her, she trusts me. Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived - but with consequences. And right now you are fighting the consequences. We hope that things will slowly but surely improve."

As fans, we need to respect Michael Schumacher's privacy and hope the German is able to live his life to the fullest.

