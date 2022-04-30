"Charles understands Max, a lot more than maybe Lewis did" - Former F1 world champion compares Max Verstappen's rivalry with Charles Leclerc to that with Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button believes Charles Leclerc understands Max Verstappen much better than Lewis Hamilton given their history in junior formulae.

Button feels that since the pair grew up racing each other, they are more likely to know what the other might do. Speaking to Motorsport-Total, Button said:

“It’s great to have these two fighting for a championship. They’ve known each other for years, they raced against each other in karting and had lots of incidents together then. I think Charles [Leclerc] understands Max [Verstappen], a lot more than maybe Lewis [Hamilton] did.”

The rivalry between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen as they battle for the 2022 F1 world championship has been exciting so far. Across the first four rounds of the season, they have had some entertaining battles for the lead, both taking two victories each.

Verstappen, unlike last season when he was battling Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton for the title, seems much more relaxed off the track, while being less aggressive on the track. While battling Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, Verstappen was at his most aggressive, given the Briton's dominance of the sport until then.

The numerous incidents and controversies that Hamilton and Verstappen found themselves in last season were mostly down to neither of them wanting to back down first.

Charles Leclerc taking a “calm” and strategic approach against Max Verstappen

Jenson Button feels that Charles Leclerc is taking a “calm” and strategic approach against title rival Max Verstappen. He feels this is in contrast to Lewis Hamilton, who countered the Dutchman’s aggression by being aggressive himself during their title battle last season. Speaking to Motorsport-Total, Button said:

“I think Max [Verstappen] goes for every opportunity. When overtaking, for example, he is a bit more aggressive [than Leclerc]. Charles [Leclerc] seems very calm, Max is throwing everything at him, and Charles seems very relaxed behind the wheel and picking his moments. He’s really strong and I think in a car like that, which is very, very competitive, it’s difficult to beat him.”

Despite taking only two victories so far, Charles Leclerc is currently at the top of the standings with a huge margin over Verstappen. Given that teams are finding more performance from their cars in almost every race, the championship is likely to tip towards either driver as the season progresses, while consistent scoring will be of utmost importance.

