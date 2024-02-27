Former Ferrari driver claims Toto Wolff leaked the news of Lewis Hamilton's departure to Italian media

It is being reported that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff himself leaked the news of Lewis Hamilton's departure from the Silver Arrows to Ferrari.

The news of Hamilton's exit from the former world champion caught everyone by surprise as the seven-time world champion had recently signed a contract extension with Mercedes in last August. The new deal saw him race till the end of the 2025 season, however, it consisted of an exit clause that Lewis Hamilton activated to join Ferrari.

Former F1 driver Ivan Capelli in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Toto Wolff himself leaked the news to Italian media. Capelli said (via Formula Passion):

“It was a trip by Toto Wolff to Hamilton and Ferrari. It burned an announcement to be made during the current season.”

However, neither Wolff nor Hamilton have revealed yet about who leaked the news of the Briton's exit.

Speaking with the media including Sportskeeda, Lewis Hamilton stated that the decision to join Ferrari was 'one of the hardest' of his life:

"Obviously in summer, yeah we signed and obviously I at that time saw my future with Mercedes but an opportunity came up in the new year and I decided to take it. I feel like it was obviously the hardest decision I think I've ever had to make. Obviously, I've been with Mercedes for, I think it's like 26 years, they've supported me."

"And we've had an incredible, an absolutely incredible journey together. We've created history within the sport. And it's something I take a lot of pride in. I'm very proud of what we've achieved. But I think ultimately, I'm proud of what we've achieved. writing my story and I felt like this would be, it was time to start a new chapter."

F1 pundit speaks about Lewis Hamilton's chances of winning a title with Ferrari

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle mentioned that he doesn't see Lewis Hamilton winning championships with the Italian team and would pick the younger drivers over the seven-time world champion.

Brundle said:

“He can win races with Ferrari. Can he win another championship? Tall order. A lot of good kids around.”

It would be interesting to see if Lewis Hamilton can challenge Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari next year and if he would be able to hit the ground running by challenging for race wins and championships.