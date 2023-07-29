Former Ferrari F1 boss Jean Todt calls out “other son Felipe Massa” for spilling the beans on his marriage with Michelle Yeoh

Former Ferrari F1 boss Jean Todt married Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh. The two tied the knot in a ceremony in Geneva this week, on July 27.

The newlywed couple initially hadn't shared any posts on social media confirming their marriage. However, former Ferrari F1 driver Felipe Massa, who was at the wedding, posted several snaps on his Instagram.

As Massa gave the public a sneak peek into the festivities of the wedding, Todt shared a wholesome message confirming his marriage. He also mentioned his "other son" Felipe for letting people know about his marriage.

"Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has « discreetly » spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle."

Jean Todt @JeanTodt Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has « discreetly » spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle. pic.twitter.com/p7Q09cpfhP

Jean Todt, 77, and Michelle Yeoh, 60, first met each other in Shanghai in June, 2004, the same year China hosted its first F1 race. A post shared by Massa revealed that Todt proposed to Yeoh 19 years ago on 26 July 2004.

Yeoh said 'Yes', and the couple were engaged for nearly two decades. A post shared by Felipe Massa revealed the details of their love life as the wedding card read:

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Michelle Yeoh made history earlier this year, as she became the first Asian-American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress. She won the award for her critically acclaimed role in the movie 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Massa posted a selfie with the couple where Yeoh can be seen holding her Oscar statuette in her hands.

Exploring Jean Todt's immense contribution to Ferrari and Formula 1

Jean Todt played an instrumental role in the revival of the Scuderia Ferrari as he successfully transformed it from a sleeping giant to a championship-winning force. It evolved into a juggernaut during Michael Schumacher's reign in F1.

Todt, who had enjoyed immense success in rally championships and Le Mans, joined the Italian team as the General Manager in 1994. He brought Michael Schumacher to Maranello in 1996 and then the two went on to rebuild the team.

After a few years of missed shots at a title, the team won the constructors' championship in 1999. The following year, Schumacher brought home the driver's championship. For the next four years, they went on to dominate the sport, winning both titles until 2004.

Under his reign, the Italian team won 14 F1 titles, adding to its legacy in the sport. He was succeeded by current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali as the team principal of Ferrari.

Todt went on to take the role of the president of FIA in 2009, which he held as recently as December 2021.