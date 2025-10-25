  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Kimi Raikkonen
  • Former Ferrari world champion Kimi Raikkonen and wife Minttu dress up for an early Halloween celebration

Former Ferrari world champion Kimi Raikkonen and wife Minttu dress up for an early Halloween celebration

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Oct 25, 2025 21:01 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty
Kimi Raikkonen with his wife Minttu and children at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021. Source: Getty

Former Ferrari world champion Kimi Raikkonen and his wife, Minttu, got into the Halloween spirit early this year, dressing up for a lighthearted celebration at home. The 2007 F1 champion has been enjoying his time away from racing with his family.

Ad

He recently reshared his wife’s story on Instagram, tagging her and writing:

“@mintturaikkonen 🐶🤣❤️”
Kimi Raikkonen and his wife, Minttu, celebrate Halloween - via @kimimatiasraikkonen on Instagram
Kimi Raikkonen and his wife, Minttu, celebrate Halloween - via @kimimatiasraikkonen on Instagram

Kimi Raikkonen appeared in a Dalmatian costume while Minttu embraced her role as Cruella de Vil - the iconic Disney villain known for her obsession with spotted dogs in 101 Dalmatians. The pair’s fun take on the theme offered a rare public glimpse into the usually private couple’s family life.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Minttu Raikkonen, born Minttu Virtanen, is a Finnish fitness model who has established a strong presence on social media. Over the years, she has become a popular Instagram influencer and brand ambassador for Gugguu and Nescafé Finland. Gugguu, a Finnish children’s fashion label, includes the Baby Gugguu Collection, which she jointly launched with the brand.

Minttu met Kimi in 2013 through mutual friends, and within months, they began living together. Three years later, they tied the knot at a private ceremony in a monastery in Siena, Italy. The couple has three children - two daughters and a son - and has built a quiet life away from the track.

Ad

Kimi Raikkonen’s son Robin follows in his father’s racing footsteps

Kimi Raikkonen with his son Robin and daughter Rianna Angelia Milana at Watkins Glen. Source: Getty
Kimi Raikkonen with his son Robin and daughter Rianna Angelia Milana at Watkins Glen. Source: Getty

While Kimi Raikkonen has stepped away from F1, his son Robin has already begun carving out his own path in motorsport. The young Finn has been competing in karting across Europe, with Kimi by his side as both mechanic and mentor.

Ad

In a recent race at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain, Robin finished on the podium, earning second place in his category. The former Ferrari driver shared a proud moment from the event, posting a carousel of photos with the caption:

“Good times with Robin and a nice podium.”
Ad

The images showed the father-son duo celebrating the result, as the Raikkonen household continues to stay close to racetracks.

Kimi Raikkonen last competed at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Since retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the same season, Raikkonen has largely stepped back from professional racing, focusing instead on family and personal ventures.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications