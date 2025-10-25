Former Ferrari world champion Kimi Raikkonen and wife Minttu dress up for an early Halloween celebration

Former Ferrari world champion Kimi Raikkonen and his wife, Minttu, got into the Halloween spirit early this year, dressing up for a lighthearted celebration at home. The 2007 F1 champion has been enjoying his time away from racing with his family.He recently reshared his wife’s story on Instagram, tagging her and writing:“@mintturaikkonen 🐶🤣❤️”Kimi Raikkonen and his wife, Minttu, celebrate Halloween - via @kimimatiasraikkonen on InstagramKimi Raikkonen appeared in a Dalmatian costume while Minttu embraced her role as Cruella de Vil - the iconic Disney villain known for her obsession with spotted dogs in 101 Dalmatians. The pair’s fun take on the theme offered a rare public glimpse into the usually private couple’s family life.Minttu Raikkonen, born Minttu Virtanen, is a Finnish fitness model who has established a strong presence on social media. Over the years, she has become a popular Instagram influencer and brand ambassador for Gugguu and Nescafé Finland. Gugguu, a Finnish children’s fashion label, includes the Baby Gugguu Collection, which she jointly launched with the brand.Minttu met Kimi in 2013 through mutual friends, and within months, they began living together. Three years later, they tied the knot at a private ceremony in a monastery in Siena, Italy. The couple has three children - two daughters and a son - and has built a quiet life away from the track.Kimi Raikkonen’s son Robin follows in his father’s racing footstepsKimi Raikkonen with his son Robin and daughter Rianna Angelia Milana at Watkins Glen. Source: GettyWhile Kimi Raikkonen has stepped away from F1, his son Robin has already begun carving out his own path in motorsport. The young Finn has been competing in karting across Europe, with Kimi by his side as both mechanic and mentor.In a recent race at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain, Robin finished on the podium, earning second place in his category. The former Ferrari driver shared a proud moment from the event, posting a carousel of photos with the caption:“Good times with Robin and a nice podium.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe images showed the father-son duo celebrating the result, as the Raikkonen household continues to stay close to racetracks.Kimi Raikkonen last competed at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Since retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the same season, Raikkonen has largely stepped back from professional racing, focusing instead on family and personal ventures.