Former Mercedes aide spills the beans on why Lewis Hamilton is struggling at Ferrari

Former Mercedes strategist James Vowles feels that one of the reasons why Lewis Hamilton is currently struggling at Ferrari is that he needs a few elements from the car to feel 'strength'. Vowles also claimed that Hamilton will be performing at the same level as Charles Leclerc if he gets hold of those elements.

The seven-time F1 champion shocked the world last season when he announced that he would be leaving Mercedes by the end of the year and moving to Ferrari. The decision was a shocker, as the driver had been a part of the team since 2013. Lewis Hamilton joined the Italian team at the start of this season, and there were very high expectations from the partnership.

The season has not gone as well as the driver would have hoped. On one side, the car is not as good as many would have hoped. At the same time, Lewis Hamilton has struggled to keep up with Charles Leclerc. The Brit has finished ahead of his new teammate only once in a Grand Prix event, and it was a race where Leclerc was heavily compromised due to strategy.

Trending

The question of Lewis Hamilton's struggles was put to his former aide at Mercedes, James Vowles, during the pre-race press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. Now a team principal at Williams, Vowles revealed that there are a few elements that the 7x F1 champion relies on to gain confidence in the car. He said:

“Lewis has some elements he needs from a car to feel strength from it, and then it’s a confidence build from him that he then is able to generate from then onwards. And I can see it in what’s going on. He hasn’t quite got that yet."

He added:

“But I have zero doubt that he will be on the pace and there. And you can see at times where he is confident, he and Charles are like this [used fingers to signal a small gap]."

James Vowles feels Lewis Hamilton's pace in Miami is a good example

In the same press conference, Williams' boss also pointed to Lewis Hamilton's pace at Miami compared to Charles Leclerc as a good example of what the driver was capable of. In the main race, the Brit was on softer tires compared to his teammate and was hanging on to him quite comfortably despite starting from 12th place on the grid.

There was even a moment where he was pleading with Ferrari that he should be let through Leclerc so that he could attack Kimi Antonelli ahead. Vowles said,

“Miami is a good example, he was pushing Charles ahead of him. It’s just not consistently there, weekend on weekend, but when you’re in this, and you can see it with Carlos, you can see with anyone that’s adapting to these cars and changing, there’s so much to keep on top of and learn as a result of it. It’s all possible. It’s all adaption.”

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that the 2026 Ferrari challenger would be more in line with his driving style. It will, however, be interesting to see how the driver finishes this season compared to his teammate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More