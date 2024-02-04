Former Mercedes director calls ex-Red Bull driver 'the backbone' of Williams' success

Former Mercedes head of strategy James Vowles believes erstwhile Red Bull driver Alex Albon has been the 'backbone' of Williams' success.

The Williams team principal lauded the Thai driver and his performances in the 2023 season that helped the team secure P7 in the Constructor's Championship.

Despite not having the car to challenge the midfield teams consistently, Albon pulled off some unbelievable results during the season that earned him praise from all quarters.

Speaking with Speedcafe, Vowles pointed out that Alex Albon pulled off some championship-like drives in the last season, saying:

“The Alex I knew right at the beginning when I first joined was a little restrained in some of his actions, a little bit, perhaps, not as vocal as he could have been, perhaps not as confident in his ability as he could have been as well. The Alex at the end of the year is one that has come out of his shell, and I've described him as a champion.

"I've had the fortune to work with a number of champions in my time. There are drives [in 2023] that are on that level. I'm pleased, incredibly pleased he's here, and obviously he's become the backbone of why we've had success [in 2023].”

Red Bull reportedly offers three-year deal to Alex Albon

F1 pundit Peter Windsor, meanwhile, has stated that he is 90% certain that the reigning world champions Red Bull have offered a three-year contract to Alex Albon to replace Sergio Perez in the 2025 season.

On his Live Stream on YouTube, while discussing Albon's possibility of joining Mercedes next season as a potential replacement, Windsor claimed that the Austrian team has already offered him the Mexican's seat.

He said:

“Mercedes engines at Williams… he has been going well. But, as I understand it, he’s been offered a three-year contract by Red Bull to start in 2025, so I think you’re going to see him beside Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

“I can’t imagine he’s going to say no to that. Equally, that’s as I understand it – it’s not 100 percent. It’s probably 90 percent correct, I think. But Alex Albon – he’s worked very hard to get back into Red Bull and congratulations to him on being offered that contract – that’s a really cool thing.”

There has been no official confirmation or statement on Albon's potential three-year deal with Red Bull from either of the parties involved thus far.