Williams team principal James Vowles has reportedly declined to sign Mick Schumacher for the 2024 season despite his former boss at Mercedes Toto Wolff's recommendation.

The German driver has been without a seat since being let go by the Haas F1 team at the end of the 2022 season. He joined the Mercedes AMG F1 team as their reserve driver for the 2023 season.

Mick Schumacher impressed Wolff with his simulator work but has struggled to land a seat going into the 2024 season. Wolff tried to persuade Vowles by vouching for the young German and showed his simulator data to the Williams team boss.

However, as per F1 Insider, Vowles was left unconvinced after reading Schumacher's data and opted not to sign him to replace Logan Sargeant for the 2024 season.

It is being reported that 2022 F2 champion and Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Felipe Drugovich is in pole position to become Williams' second driver for the next season.

Former F1 driver claims that Mick Schumacher's absence from the sport is a 'shame'

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher claimed that his nephew Mick Schumacher not being on the grid was a 'shame'. He believes that Williams driver Logan Sargeant has been 'overwhelmed' in the 2023 season.

While appearing on Formel1.de's YouTube channel, Schumacher said:

"I think Logan Sargeant is overwhelmed. Those are also the reasons why he's having these accidents. He's trying to force it now, he's getting desperate... But he's still developing, and the problems remain the same. So, I believe his days are somewhat numbered."

While speaking about his nephew Mick Schumacher's current status, he added:

"You can see it now with what he's doing in the simulator. Zak Brown came to me after he tested [at McLaren], and I don't have much contact with Zak but before his interview, he came to me and said, 'Man, I have to say, Mick did a great job in the test. I just wanted to tell you.'"

"That was a nice piece of information. So, I would find it a shame if he doesn't get the chance."

It will be fascinating to see if Mick Schumacher can somehow manage to get another chance in F1 in the future. However, it currently looks highly unlikely that he will get a shot at driving in the 2024 season with any team on the grid.