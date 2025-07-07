Former Red Bull driver shares a hilarious list of things that have happened in Nico Hulkenberg's debut year in F1

Nico Hulkenberg's podium at the British GP marked the end of a 15-year-plus drought, and he received appreciation from around the paddock on the occasion. While some shared usual congratulatory messages over social media, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard took a twist at commending the German's effort by posting a compilation of major things that happened in Hulkenberg's debut year.

The German driver made his debut in 2010 with Williams and in the latter half of the year secured his maiden pole position at the Brazilian GP, showcasing his prowess to the F1 world. While he was dropped for the 2011 season by the Grove-based squad, he was picked up by Force India (now Aston Martin) for the 2012 season and reignited his F1 career.

He then spent years with the Silverstone-based squad before moving to Renault and ending his second stint in the sport in 2019 as his podium ambitions remained unfulfilled. However, his super-sub performances for Racing Point and Aston Martin caught the eye of the paddock as Haas got him back in the game in 2023.

With Nico Hulkenberg moving to Sauber in 2025, his podium drought finally came to an end at his 239th race start at the British GP. Though many resorted to the usual methods of congratulating the German, David Coulthard shared how the iPad, Instagram, and Justin Bieber's 'Baby' were released to the public alongside the Burj Khalifa officially opening to the world in his debut year:

Hulkenberg's podium at the British GP has relieved him of the list of making the most F1 race starts without a podium, as Adrian Sutil now takes the top spot with 128 race starts.

Nico Hulkenberg opens up on completing his F1 dream of standing on the podium

Nico Hulkenberg on the podium for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg had last stood on the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015. This meant that the 37-year-old earned a spot on the rostrum after a decade of absence.

Reflecting on finally getting the chance to spray the champagne, the Sauber driver said in the post-race press conference:

"Felt good. I still remembered how to do it. Used to do it a lot in the junior stuff and then had to wait for it quite a bit. But it just happened so quick, the race, and you're still processing that. Then so many emotions, so many people coming at you, a lot of positivity, a lot of congratulations. At the moment just happy, relieved. But like I said, it's going to sink in more over the next few hours and the next few days, and I think I'll feel the enjoyment even more in the week to come."

Hulkenberg sits ninth in the drivers' championship as his points tally jumped to 37 points after his impressive result at the British GP.

