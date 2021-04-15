Formula 1 teams reveal their reserve drivers for 2021

The importance of a Formula 1 reserve driver has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As seen last year, reserve drivers were brought in on short notice multiple times.

Most notably, Nico Hulkenberg drove for Racing Point thrice during the season. He replaced Sergio Perez in two races at Silverstone and Lance Stroll at the Eifel Grand Prix. Mercedes reserve driver George Russell also stepped into Hamilton's seat for the Sakhir Grand Prix, after the seven-time world champion tested positive for the virus. Jack Aitken replaced Russell at Williams for the race.

Who are the reserve drivers for 2021 Formula 1 season?

The following are the reserve drivers for each Formula 1 team for the 2021 season:

Red Bull and AlphaTauri - Alexander Albon

As usual, Red Bull and AlphaTauri will share their reserve driver for 2021. Taking on the role is their former driver, Alex Albon. The British-born Thai driver was dropped from Formula 1 following a string of poor performances. Albon is currently set to compete in the DTM series, however, he has declared that his duties as a reserve driver are more important.

Alexander Albon moves into DTM for 2021 after losing his Red Bull F1 seathttps://t.co/mcfHNJgJrC — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) January 4, 2021

Mercedes and McLaren - Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck De Vries

McLaren and Mercedes have an agreement to share reserve drivers. Both teams will use current Mercedes EQ Formula E team drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries as their reserves.

Both drivers have a history with the Woking-based side. Stoffel Vandoorne drove for McLaren in Formula 1 for two seasons (2017 and 2018). De Vries was a part of the McLaren Young Driver Program from 2010 to 2019.

Advertisement

Aston Martin - Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg returned to Formula 1 after being announced as Aston Martin's reserve driver last week. This will be his second season as the team's reserve driver. The German was dropped by Renault at the end of the 2019 season.

Hulkenberg made an impressive return to Formula 1 last season. The German qualified in P3 for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in Silverstone. He also took home 10 points in three races. This put him at 15th place in the 2020 drivers' standings, ahead of multiple full-time Formula 1 drivers on the grid.

Ferrari - Antonio Giovinazzi

Ferrari are the only team whose reserve is an active driver on the grid. Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi will play the role of Ferrari's reserve driver for the 2021 season. Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott is the test driver for the Prancing Horse this season.

Alfa Romeo - Robert Kubica

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica, is Alfa Romeo's reserve driver for the second straight season. The Pole brings major sponsorship to the team. His expertise in car development and feedback make him the ideal choice for the role.

Alpine - Daniil Kvyat

Alpine arguably have the most experienced reserve driver on the grid. Daniil Kvyat was signed as the team's reserve driver after the Russian was dropped in favor of Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri.

Kvyat has had a decent Formula 1 career. The man from Ufa has achieved three podiums in the sport. His most notable performance came at the rain-soaked German Grand Prix in 2019.

Haas F1 Team - Pietro Fittipaldi

Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi was called upon to replace Romain Grosjean for the final two races of the 2020 season. The Frenchman was unable to compete after suffering a near-fatal crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Brazilian made his Formula 1 debut at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Williams - Jack Aitken

Advertisement

Jack Aitken also made his debut at the Sakhir Grand Prix. He raced for Williams after replacing George Russell, who drove a Mercedes for the race. The Canadian continues to be Williams' reserve driver this season. The Grove-based side also employs Roy Nissany as their test driver.

After last week’s Hulkenberg news, here’s a reminder of who each team has as a reserve 👇 https://t.co/42TvAxpIdb — WTF1 (@wtf1official) April 15, 2021