"Fu*ing Raikkonen, what a Fu*ing idiot" - When McLaren driver faced ire of Juan Pablo Montoya

In 2002, Juan Pablo Montoya got extremely angry at a McLaren driver who ruined his qualifying lap at the Belgian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver was none other than a young Kimi Raikkonen.

During the qualifying session for the 2002 Belgian Grand Prix, Williams-BMW's Montoya was looking to clock in a fast lap. However, near the old bus stop chicane just before the finish line, Montoya had to slow down, as Kimi Raikkonen was on a slow lap but was taking the corner while on the racing line.

Though Montoya did not get frustrated and quickly overtook the young McLaren driver to finish his lap, he still expressed his rage after that. On the team radio, Montoya said:

"F******! F****** Raikkonen, what a f****** idiot!"

Montoya's lap time after getting slowed down by Raikkonen was 1:45:101. Since there were still nine minutes remaining and he had three laps in hand, Montoya managed another fast lap.

Unfortunately, he was unable to improve much and had to start the race in fifth position, with a fastest lap of 1:44:634. Meanwhile, Raikkonen slotted himself in second place with a fastest lap of 1:44:150.

Although the qualifying session was quite frustrating for Montoya and great for Raikkonen, their fortunes flipped during the main race. Raikkonen had to retire due to engine issues, while Montoya got on the podium, finishing third.

McLaren team boss shares commintment to team, sheds light on restructuring process

McLaren team principal, Andrea Stella has spoken about how difficult he and his team are working to improve the car.

He explained how, as a team principal of an F1 team, he accepts any challenges thrown at him. In an interview with Motorsport.com's Italian outlet, Stella said:

"From a commitment standpoint, you are totally absorbed; it's not a two-hour-a-day commitment. These have been very busy days, but that's only right when you are the team principal of a Formula 1 team; if you accept these professional challenges, you know it will involve a certain lifestyle, but personally, I consider myself lucky to be doing this job. I enjoy it, and I have fun."

Stella added:

"Regarding the restructuring, it should be seen as part of the team's innovative vision that will touch all aspects of the structure; the goal is for all opportunities to be capitalised on; it's a first step, and we will continue to work on that."

He also touched on the restructuring that's undergoing at McLaren and how it's one of many changes that will be part of the team's innovative vision for the future.

