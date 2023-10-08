Full results of the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race as Max Verstappen clinches his 3rd F1 championship

Max Verstappen has secured his third consecutive Formula 1 championship title with six races to go in the thrilling Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

Verstappen's triumph was cemented after a crash unfolded in the 12th lap. His closest contender and teammate, Sergio Perez, found himself entangled in a collision with Esteban Ocon of Alpine, ultimately leading to Perez's untimely exit from the race. This allowed Verstappen to claim the championship.

However, the spotlight also falls on the remarkable performance of F1 rookie Oscar Piastri. The rising star had clinched the pole position during the sprint qualifying earlier in the day.

Piastri's stellar run culminated in a maiden victory, as he triumphed in the sprint race at the Losail International Circuit, marking a milestone in his burgeoning career.

Lando Norris, not one to be outdone, staged a brilliant comeback, securing a podium finish and pipping Mercedes' George Russell off P3 after a disastrous start to the race.

George Russell, meanwhile, continued to enjoy a successful weekend in Doha. Following a commendable fourth-place finish in the qualifying session on Friday, the British driver impressed with his early tussle with Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton, despite a challenging start from P12, stormed back to secure a commendable fifth place, and was followed by the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Williams' Alex Albon pipped the seasoned Fernando Alonso in the final laps, securing the final points finish of the race with an impressive eighth-place finish. Rounding off the top 10 was Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

However, the day was not without its share of disappointments. AlphaTauri's stand-in driver, Liam Lawson, faced an early setback, spinning out in the second lap and bringing a premature end to his race. Joining Lawson in the list of retirements were Logan Sargeant of Williams and Nico Hulkenberg of Haas.

Full results of the F1 Qatar GP sprint race

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

8. Alex Albon (Williams)

9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

11. Valterri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

16. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

18. Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

19. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

20. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri)

F1 action returns on Sunday where the now-three-time World Champion Max Verstappen would be eyeing to double his triumphant weekend at the Losail International Circuit as he starts the Qatar GP from pole position.