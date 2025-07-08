Gabriel Bortoleto pays tribute to 'most talented driver' Nico Hulkenberg after he secures his first F1 podium

Gabriel Bortoleto paid a heartfelt tribute to Sauber teammate Nico Hulkenberg as he secured his first-ever podium in F1 after 239 race starts. The Brazilian also claimed that his teammate was one of the most talented drivers he has ever met.

The majority of the F1 paddock seemed to be happy as Nico Hulkenberg claimed his first-ever podium in F1, 15 years after making his debut in the sport. His own Sauber teammate, Gabriel Bortoleto, seemed happier than anyone else and shared how much respect he has for the 37-year-old.

Speaking about Hulkenberg's achievement after the race, Bortoleto was full of praise for the German driver, even ranking him as the best-ever teammate he's had.

"I mean, it's such a special day, for me, for the team. I really enjoy working with Nico [Hulkenberg], you know, for me, he is one of the most talented drivers I've ever met in my life," said Bortoleto [via Formula 1]

"Definitely the best teammate I've ever had in many senses, as a person, as a driver and everything, and I think he deserves it. You know he's such a hard worker and he puts a lot of efforts into things and he's been able, this year, to just do outstanding races," he added.

Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg both finished in the points at the Austrian GP, just a week before the British GP. This was their first such achievement in 2025, and Bortoleto's first points finish in F1.

But he had a day to forget at Silverstone on Sunday. The 20-year-old pitted on the formation lap to put slick tyres on, but slid at turn 1 on what was still a wet track on lap 3. He collided with the left-hand side barriers, which caused damage to the rear of his Sauber C45, ending his race.

Gabriel Bortoleto came over the team radio to congratulate Nico Hulkenberg after the British GP

Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Gabriel Bortoleto, who was already out of the race, came over the radio to share a heartwarming message to Nico Hulkenberg after the British GP. The teenager shared how happy he was for his teammate, and branded him as a legend.

After Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium at Silverstone, Bortoleto came over the team radio and said:

"Nico, it's Gabi, you have no idea how happy I am for you, you're a legend. Absolutely insane what you did today."

"Thank you buddy, thank you very much, appreciate that from you," replied Hulkenberg.

Bortoleto then waited with the Sauber team in parc ferme, until Hulkenberg pulled up. He then ran over to his teammate's car and was the first one to hug Hulkenberg and congratulate him.

