Pierre Gasly expects Mexican GP weekend to be "really crazy"

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly lamented his retirement from the US GP and believes this weekend's Mexican GP will be a real opportunity for his team to make up lost ground.

Gasly’s US GP was curtailed due to a suspension failure. It came at a time when he was running ahead of both Aston Martin and Alpine F1 drivers. While both Alpine drivers retired from the race, the Frenchman lost a valuable points-scoring opportunity for his team.

Pierre Gasly reflects on US GP weekend and sheds light on the challenges of racing in Mexico

Reflecting on his US GP weekend and shedding light on the goals for the next race, in AlphaTauri's Mexican GP preview, Gasly said:

“It was a shame I had to retire in Austin as we could have got both cars home in the top 10 and made up a couple more points to Alpine. Overall, It was a strong event with both cars in Q3, clearly outperforming Aston Martin and Alpine all weekend.”

Although the team has had two retirements over the past two race weekends, the Frenchman believes they can grab fifth place in the constructors' championship. Explaining the goal ahead, Gasly said:

"So even with two DNFs in the last four races, the fight for fifth place in the championship is still very much on.”

Speaking of his preparations for the Mexican GP weekend, the AlphaTauri driver said:

“We now have a triple-header and it’s the first time we have travelled this far from home for a couple of seasons. Rest, recovery and sleeping well will be important because it’s going to be quite complicated with all the different time zones.”

The Frenchman expressed his fatigue of traveling to Europe and back during the break between the races, saying:

“Since Austin, I returned to Europe to go on the simulator so I’ve crossed the time zone again and now we’re heading to Mexico to start these three races, with long flights and a change of continent. It’s important to be at 100% for each of these races.”

The AlphaTauri driver explained the key factors for the next few races:

“In terms of the car itself, it’s a case of getting the best out of a package that we now know very well. The other important factor is that some of the upcoming circuits will suit us better than others.”

About his past experience at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, Gasly said:

“The last time we came to Mexico in 2019, I finished ninth. It’s the sort of track where you have to be on top form, especially with the altitude which makes things more complicated.”

Explaining the effects of the high-altitude on performance, the Frenchman said:

“You certainly feel it if you go running, but when you’re in the car, you don’t notice. Although it does put more of a strain on the car, the power unit, the brakes, in fact, any part where cooling is required.”

Highlighting the aerodynamical challenges faced at the Mexican GP, Gasly explained:

“And on the aero side, we run maximum downforce, but the air density means the cars feel as though you have less wing than at Monza and you slide around a lot.”

Looking forward to the vibrant atmosphere at the Mexican GP, the Frenchman said:

“Every year, the crowd is amazing and this year I expect it will be really crazy given the success that Checo and Red Bull are having this year. The atmosphere is incredible.”

AlphaTauri are currently sixth in the constructors’ championship with a total of 94 points, out of which Gasly has scored 74. With rivals Alpine only 10 points ahead, capitalizing on opportunities during the next three races will be key for the AlphaTauri team.

