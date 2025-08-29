George Russell addresses questions over possible areas of divergence with Toto Wolff as Mercedes contract is delayed

George Russell believes there is no urgency to sign his new Mercedes contract. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the 2025 Dutch GP, the Briton explained that finalising the terms and finer details will take time.

One reason speculated for the delay is the possibility that Mercedes may offer him only a short-term deal. With Toto Wolff openly courting Max Verstappen for 2026 and beyond, Russell and Kimi Antonelli could both be handed one-year extensions. Although Verstappen has confirmed his stay at Red Bull for 2026, he could become available in 2027.

Russell acknowledged that the length of his deal is still under negotiation, as he seeks long-term stability with Mercedes. He stressed that neither he nor the team are in a rush, preferring to complete the contract properly rather than hastily. He added that Wolff and the Mercedes management have been working on the details over the summer break, with confirmation expected in due course.

Asked by Sky Sports if there were pros and cons to the duration of the contract, which was taking longer to finalise, George Russell said:

“I definitely wanted to take the summer to really think about my future because its obviously important for everybody when you are discussing the coming years. The team and Toto are very open to discussing or finding a solution during the break, but I just wanted to take that time. As you said there are pros and cons with duration, the truth is I just want to win and I want to with Mercedes. That is, if I could choose, that is what I choose to do but of course, things have to be right, things have to be aligned. There is a lot more to our job than just driving on a Sunday afternoon. So as I said its positively moving in the right direction. But there is no time pressure from my side, no major time pressure from the team’s side. So I just want to ensure its done right and not done quickly.”

George Russell suggests Kimi Antonelli was at risk of losing his 2026 seat.

George Russell stated that his Mercedes seat for 2026 was never under threat, emphasising that the uncertainty only lay in who would partner him the following season. His comments implied that the question mark was more around Kimi Antonelli’s readiness for 2026 and beyond rather than his own future. Russell added that his performances have been consistently competitive, ensuring his place with Mercedes for the upcoming campaign.

Asked if he ever felt his drive at Mercedes was at threat, George Russell replied:

“No, not at all, to be honest. It was more of a question of who my team-mate was going to be. I think I'm quite rational to how this sport works, and the team felt like they didn't need to sign a deal. I didn't really feel I needed to push it so much when it got to a certain point. I believe in myself more than ever. I've always believed in myself, and my results have always shown that. It's not just the form of this year, but through my whole career since the age of 10 years old. So, yeah, if you back yourself and if you perform, you'll never have anything to worry about.”

George Russell has scored 172 points for Mercedes this season, while his teammate has collected 64. The Briton has delivered one victory and five podium finishes for the Silver Arrows. Although Mercedes has yet to confirm their 2026 driver lineup formally, Toto Wolff indicated before the summer break that the team is focused on securing both Russell and Kimi Antonelli. Mercedes currently sits third in the Constructors’ Championship with 236 points, narrowly behind Ferrari in second and just ahead of Red Bull in fourth.

