George Russell believes Williams can now focus on performance under new owners

George Russell is optimistic under the ownership of Dorilton. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified 52 min ago
Williams Racing driver, George Russell, has said that the team can finally shift their focus from survival to performance. Williams' lack of pace has frustrated the young Briton in the past.

Russell said that under new owners Dorilton Capital, the team no longer have to think about their survival in the sport. Williams are now free to focus on pace and performance.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Russell said:

"The focus was just keeping the team in Formula 1, which was obviously actually a great thing to do, but we can now get back to fully focusing on the performance. It's really exciting for everyone at Williams with Jost (CEO) at the helm."

Williams' new management has Russell excited for the future

Dorilton Capital purchased a majority share in the team from the Williams family. They subsequently restructured the operation's management. Simon Roberts was promoted to team principal, and they hired a new CEO, Jost Capito, who previously worked at Volkswagen Motorsport.

The German's first task was to hire Francois-Xavier Demaison as the technical director. He filled Paddy Lowe's vacant position. The Briton left Williams at the start of 2019.

George Russell is pleased to see a technical director at Williams. Speaking about the importance of the role, Russell said:

"Obviously, we’ve not had a technical director in my whole reign at Williams, which is crazy if you think about it. I think it’s incredibly important to have a technical director in place. Formula 1 is one massive jigsaw puzzle. You’ve got to put those pieces together, of which a technical director is the one orchestrating that."
With the team taking shape off the track, Russell believes that Williams can finally focus on developing their car:

"Now we’ve got a CEO, now we’ve got a technical director. These guys can now get back to focusing on their main objective, whether it’s aerodynamics, whether it’s mechanical, whether it’s electronics, whatever it maybe, with our new technical director orchestrating them and bringing everything together."

George Russell has had a frustrating time at Williams. He is yet to score points with the Grove-based side. The Briton, however, has regularly punched above his weight. He has often dragged the Williams into Q2, a session the car had no right to be in.

With new owners Dorilton Capital making some much-needed changes at the team, Russell will hope that the elusive championship points will come sooner rather than later.

Published 14 Apr 2021, 17:00 IST
