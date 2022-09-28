Here's what George Russell will choose between winning a race and finishing outside top 3 or winning no races but finishing second in 2022 F1 season

George Russell believes that finishing second in the championship this year won't be much of an achievement for Mercedes after an uprise in the team's performance post a rough campaign start. According to him, if he could choose between the team winning second place in the championship or winning multiple races but finishing outside the top three, the driver would choose the wins as they matter more to him.

"If we have the choice between winning a race this year and finishing outside the top three, or winning no races and finishing second, I would choose the race wins."

George Russell has had an impressive season since joining Mercedes, although it has been the team's worst season (relatively) in the entire turbo-hybrid era. Poor adaptation to the new aerodynamic guidelines has caused them to lose a lot of pace.

George Russell believes coming 2nd without any wins is worthless

George Russell was asked about chasing Ferrari for second place in the constructor's championship. He said that it isn't worth it because he believes that no one remembers who finished second in a championship. It is better to have race wins than a good season finish without a single win. He said:

"I don't think it means a huge amount to be honest. Nobody remembers who finishes second in the championship."

However, he still believes that the team will be able to catch up with Ferrari to clinch second place without much issue at the end of the year.

"We would take it (2nd place in the Constructors' Championship) - obviously we're going to try and beat Ferrari in the championship."

George Russell is still trying hard for a victory this season, but as he mentioned, it is "out of reach" for them.

"But for me, I’m here to win and unfortunately that’s a bit out of reach in terms of the championship.”

This could turn out to be the Silver Arrows' first winless season since 2011. More surprisingly, this could turn out to be Lewis Hamilton's first ever season without a victory in his entire 14-year Formula 1 career. Although Hamilton's performance has gotten a lot better over the course of the season, a victory still seems far for the team.

The veteran is currently sixth in the drivers' championship. Meanwhile, George Russell is in fourth and chasing a seven-point deficit to Sergio Perez of Red Bull in third.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far?

