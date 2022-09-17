Here's why Sergio Perez's form has dipped down in second half of 2022 F1 season, according to Red Bull's engineer

Red Bull engineer Pierre Waché claims Sergio Perez is struggling to keep up with Max Verstappen's performance in the second half of the 2022 F1 season due to a change in the RB18's development arc. The car currently suits Verstappen a lot more than the Mexican, with the Dutchman right on the cusp of securing his second world title.

Sergio Pérez

We're ready to fight for a great result in qualifying despite the penalty. Always great to be back in Monza, the energy and the passion from the tifosis is very special.

Perez started the 2022 season strongly in the RB18, scoring his first pole position in the sport at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP. The Mexican driver also went on to win the F1 Monaco GP, proving his form in the team's 2022 challenger.

Since then, however, the 32-year-old has failed to match Max Verstappen's raw pace, losing out to him on almost every occasion. Red Bull has now admitted that its development plans for 2022 cost Sergio Perez his performance, with the car reportedly favoring Verstappen's style of driving.

Verstappen is notorious for preferring a car with a pointy front-end and can manage oversteer well, while his teammate prefers the opposite. Speaking ahead of the 2022 F1 Italian GP, Waché said:

“I think there are multiple factors but the main one is clearly the car balance and confidence with it compared to the beginning of the year. When the car was a little bit more balanced for [Perez] and a little bit less for Max, after the potential of development we put on the car during the season, [it] moving away from that is maybe part of it.”

Sergio Perez doesn't want to leave F1 immediately after Red Bull contract expiry

Sergio Perez plans to race in F1 beyond 2024 and feels he is not yet ready to retire. The Mexican reckons he still has a long way to go in the sport, before hanging his gloves for good.

Sergio Perez's qualifying gap to Max the last 4 races



Italy - 0.900

Netherlands - 0.735

Belgium - 0.797

Hungary - 0.813 (Q2)



Italy - 0.900
Netherlands - 0.735
Belgium - 0.797
Hungary - 0.813 (Q2)

Awful run of qualifying form truly shocking, he needs to step it up again

The Mexican's current contract with Red Bull ends in 2024. Despite the rigorous nature of the sport, however, the 32-year-old is not done yet. Speaking to Sport Bild, the Red Bull driver said:

“I still have a contract until 2024, but I can’t imagine that I will end my career then. I’m too young for that and still have too much fun. Even if the sport takes up a lot of time. But that’s how it is. Formula 1 becomes your life. And you can’t just leave that behind. And yet, in the end, it won’t be difficult for me.”

The Mexican has been the perfect wingman for Max Verstappen, who is now well on his way to securing his second title victory in the sport. Sergio Perez currently finds himself deep in the battle for second place in the drivers' standings, trailing Charles Leclerc by only nine points in the standings.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far?

