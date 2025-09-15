"George Russell dominance would actually send me into a depression spiral": Fans react to claims of Mercedes having the best power unit in 2026

F1 fans have shared their mixed reactions to reports that Mercedes was being touted to have the best power unit in 2026. Recent reports have suggested that the German team is expected to bring the quickest engine next year, with other manufacturers playing catch-up.

Numerous reports throughout the year have claimed that Mercedes is expected to have the strongest PU in 2026 amid the new regulations. Now, Motorsport.com (Spain) has once again reported that it was unanimously believed within the F1 paddock that the Silver Arrows might hold the advantage.

Other manufacturers, including Ferrari, Honda, and newcomers such as Audi and Ford (in partnership with Red Bull), are expected to be playing catch-up from the start in 2026.

F1 fans on X have reacted to these new reports with mixed reactions about another potential era of domination for the Brackley-based team.

"George russell dominance would actually send me into a depression spiral," said one fan.

"Congratulations George Russell on winning the 2026 title and immediately being replaced by Verstappen," claimed another user.

"We can't have Osama Bin Russell and Kimi Talibanelli as possible champions," joked another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Sir George William Russell dominance. we will be there," claimed another fan.

"Not to be a downer but we’ve been saying our car is revolutionary for 4 years in a row now," said another user.

"george russell wdc 2026 is coming," claimed yet another fan.

Both McLaren and Williams will also have the same engines in the back of their 2026 challengers. Ironically, the aerodynamic packages could make the real difference in what is expected to be an engine-dominant regulation from next year onwards.

Mercedes' rivals don't expect to be close to the German team in 2026

Toto Wolff, Jonathan Wheatley, and Laurent Mekies at the Austrian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing boss Laurent Mekies claimed that it would be silly for them to assume that they can compete with Mercedes right from the get-go in 2026. The Frenchman has said that the German team, along with Ferrari, holds an advantage over their team, which is relatively new to developing power units.

Speaking recently, Mekies explained his realistic expectations for the Austrian team and their Ford-backed power unit come 2026.

"These guys have been doing it for 90 years or something like that, so it would be silly from our side to think we're going to come here and, right from the start, be at Ferrari’s or Mercedes’ level. That would be silly," said Mekies, via Formula1.com.

Mekies then added that he expected to have to work hard and endure "a lot of sleepless nights" to get to a competitive level with those aforementioned legendary F1 teams.

Red Bull has ended its engine partnership with Honda, and their powertrains division will now also develop power units in partnership with American giants Ford from 2026 onwards.

