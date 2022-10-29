George Russell excited to 'go directly head-to-head' with Lewis Hamilton amidst latter's F1 contract extension rumors

George Russell is excited to race Lewis Hamilton in the future, as the Briton announced that he will be extending his contract. The Mercedes driver is looking forward to battling the seven-time world champion for years to come.

Commenting on the Mercedes champion’s contract extension, Russell said:

“Yeah, it’s really exciting to have that potential of Lewis staying on for a number of years to come. I think he has proven that he’s definitely not lifted his foot off the throttle pedal, and he’s definitely the last few races performing probably better than ever. And that’s really exciting for me to have the opportunity to be his teammate, to go directly head-to-head with him and grow on this journey that we’re on together because it really does feel like a journey that the two of us are on, along with the rest of the team, in trying to bring Mercedes back to winning ways. So yeah, I think we’ve got a really, really great relationship, transparent relationship and yeah, be great to be teammates for a number of years to come.”

Admiring Lewis Hamilton's drive and skill set, George Russell felt it was a privilege to race with his legendary teammate for a few more years. Earlier this weekend, the British champion informed the media that he will be extending his contract with Mercedes. Meanwhile, the junior Mercedes driver feels he shares a great working relationship and rapport with the seven-time world champion and looks forward to battling him head-to-head for a few more years.

Lewis Hamilton reveals he will be considering a multi-year contract with Mercedes

Despite the retirement factor looming over his career, Lewis Hamilton feels he is ready to race for a few more years with Mercedes. The Briton expressed his dislike for the thought of retiring and feels he has a lot more to achieve in the sport and with his team.

Commenting on the contractual talks ahead of the 2022 F1 Mexican GP weekend, Hamilton spoke to F1 TV saying:

“I think it will be a multi-year contract. There’s like this whole thing of [me] retiring that’s always lingering around and honestly, I don’t like the idea of it and I don’t feel like I’m there. We have a lot more work to do as a team, as individuals within the team, we have a lot more to do as a sport and I want to be a part of that shifting. I’m an ally to the sport and the work on the track and off the track. We’re talking about diversity, we’re getting more and more women into the sport, it’s not just about drivers.”

The British champion feels he has a lot to achieve with the sport in the new era. In his work both on and off track, Lewis Hamilton feels the need to be a part of the change in the sport. With a multi-year deal with Mercedes, one could see the 37-year-old racing well into his forties.

