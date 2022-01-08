"We’ve got tons of sponsors and lots of commitments" - George Russell explains how Mercedes challenge is different from Williams

New Mercedes driver George Russell explains the responsibilities with his new team in comparison to his old team Williams F1. The Briton explained the duties on and off track that will make the 23 race-long 2022 season a hectic schedule for him.

Comparing the off-track duties between Mercedes and Williams, Russell said:

“Going from Williams, where I have been pretty fortunate in a way, not having to do so many marketing activities just because of the nature of the position we’ve been in, to Mercedes, where we’ve got tons of sponsors and lots of commitments that drivers need to tend to.”

The newly recruited Mercedes driver believes he will have a rigorous year ahead due to the nature of the front-running team and a top-class drive. Smaller teams with lesser sponsors tend to have fewer marketing and PR duties for the drivers compared to bigger teams where the sponsors and marketing activities are many.

Explaining the importance of his off-track duties amidst a record calendar, the Mercedes driver said:

“I believe that is important, because I think next year will be the most intense year of my life in terms of the racing schedule, but also from an off-track and marketing side of things.”

Marketing and promotional activities for the drivers are a mandatory part of their contract and a responsibility towards their sponsors, who spend a significant amount to partner with the teams. Front-runners like Mercedes have multiple sponsors to maintain their partnership, therefore it is critical to engage their drivers in marketing and promotional activities.

Mercedes drop a hint about Lewis Hamilton’s return

Amidst speculation about the future of Lewis Hamilton’s career in the sport, Mercedes dropped a cryptic tweet featuring the driver on their social media. The seven-time world champion has remained silent on social media and in public since the heartbreaking season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Although the team has confirmed the British champion was in touch with them and will continue to race in the sport, their cryptic tweet might be a confirmation of the same. Lewis Hamilton is contracted to Mercedes until the end of the 2023 season, which means the 37-year-old has two more seasons to target his record eighth title. The Briton currently stands tall with seven title wins, equal only with F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

