George Russell and Lando Norris have impressed British F1 world champion

George Russell and Lando Norris are two young drivers who have caught Nigel Mansell's eye with their performances this season, the former world champion has revealed.

Mansell started his career with Lotus in 1980 before racing for Williams between 1985 and 1988 followed by a two-year stint at Ferrari. He then returned to Williams, where he won the 1992 F1 world title.

The 69-year-old has now admitted to being impressed by the new young Britons on the grid in George Russell and Lando Norris.

During an interview with Adrian Flux, Mansell was asked to pick the modern F1 drivers he identifies with the most. He singled out Russell and Norris, saying

“I like both George Russell and Lando Norris. I think the opportunity now that George has got from the fact that Lewis [Hamilton] has not decided to dust off his right foot yet. I think he [Hamilton] is taking it easy this year but he is doing a great job.”

The veteran Brit went on to add:

“I think Lando, when the car’s performing, he’s put some great performances in. I think what we are seeing is the jockeying for positions with the Constructors, how competitive from one race to another they are and you know, one minute you think for instance, McLaren are up there again, they are going really well. And then the next race, they are back down here.”

George Russell has been one of the most impressive drivers since his move from Williams to Mercedes at the start of the year. The 24-year-old has been in the top five in 12 out of the 13 races run thus far in 2022. He is also ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the World Drivers' Championship standings heading towards the Belgian GP later this month.

Lando Norris has been a ray of hope for McLaren in what has been an otherwise abject campaign thus far. In 13 rounds of racing, the Briton has only failed to score points on three occasions, including his unfortunate retirement at the 2022 F1 Miami GP after being caught by Pierre Gasly. Norris also has McLaren's only podium and top-three start of the campaign with both coming at the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

George Russell has exceeded expectations to be ahead of Lewis Hamilton in 2022, according to Jacques Villeneuve

George Russell has been above Lewis Hamilton this year and has exceeded expectations so far in his first full season at Mercedes, according to former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Russell has been the most consistent driver on the F1 grid in 2022 and his results speak for themselves. In addition to his impressive record of being in the top five this season, Russell has five podium finishes so far. He was also the first Mercedes driver to secure a front row starting position when he took pole during the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP weekend.

In his column for Dutch publication Formule1.NL after this year's race at the Hungaroring, Villeneuve was full of praise for the 24-year-old after his P3 finish. The Canadian wrote:

“[George] Russell exceeded my expectations. I knew he was fast but he is above Lewis Hamilton and has given Mercedes the first pole of the year. But you can see Hamilton responding now as well and I think Mercedes could just end up second among the constructors.”

As we approach the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, George Russell is currently fourth in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 158 points.

