George Russell-Mercedes contract extension timeline revealed: Reports

Mercedes is reportedly set to announce George Russell's contract extension around the 2025 British Grand Prix, which also happens to be the latter's home race. The British GP is scheduled for July 6, and Auto Motor und Sport reports that a consensus between both parties has been reached.

Russell's future in F1 has been up for debate since his contract with Silver Arrows is expiring by the end of the season. According to multiple media rumors, the Brit allegedly held informal talks with Red Bull and reportedly emerged as the person of interest for Aston Martin.

However, Russell has been clear that he wants to stay with Mercedes, the team that gave him his big break in F1. But at the same time, he insisted on not rushing his contract situation.

Meanwhile, according to Auto Motor und Sport, Mercedes and George Russell have reached a consensus. The latter's contract extension could be formally announced during the British Grand Prix weekend.

The Silverstone race also happens to be Russell's home race, and it's fairly common practice for teams to announce such major decisions on important events. However, the length and other specific details of the alleged extension contract are yet unknown.

Interestingly, Mercedes was also linked with four-time world champion Max Verstappen earlier this year. According to reports, Toto Wolff is still pursuing the Dutch driver, but given the latter's loyalty to Red Bull, Wolff allegedly kept his hopes low.

If Verstappen's pursuit is ruled out, Mercedes could likely retain their existing driver lineup, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, for the near future. Both are promising fast drivers and with new engine regulations expected to shake the grid up in 2026, the Silver Arrows could benefit from familiarity.

Toto Wolff confirms alignment with George Russell over contract extension negotiation

Toto Wolff with George Russell at the IWC Schaffhausen Miami GP Event - Source: Getty

Last year, Mercedes waited till August 2024 to announce Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for the 2025 season. Now, with George Russell's contract also up for renewal, team principal Toto Wolff confirmed that the decision over Russell's future won't be delayed.

Talking to Sky Sports, Wolff said:

"No, definitely not that long. George and I are totally clear on how this is going to go and in 100 percent alignment. There is no such thing as dragging this on because that's not what we do."

However, neither Mercedes nor George Russell has confirmed any consensus on contract extension. The British driver earlier said that he is not rushing anything related to his contract, as the focus solely remains on performance this year. Regardless, with the ongoing season reaching its halfway stage, a decision could be imminent.

Apart from Russell, rookie Kimi Antonelli's contract is also expiring by the end of the year. Hence, speculations over the 18-year-old's future are also gaining steam.

