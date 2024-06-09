George Russell and Oscar Piastri under investigation post-Canada Grand Prix

George Russell and Oscar Piastri were summoned by the stewards and are under investigation for the slight collision on the final chicane on Sunday in the Canadian GP. The duo were in contention for podium positions in the race throughout with Russell starting from the pole position and Piastri in P4.

In the changeable conditions, the pendulum swung multiple times in favor of Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull during the 70 laps but it was Max Verstappen who eventually prevailed over Lando Norris and George Russell.

However, the pole-sitter had a slight coming together with Piastri in the final few laps of the race in his bid to get P3 from the McLaren driver. George Russell was not able to outbrake Oscar Piastri heading into the final chicane and made slight contact that sent him off-track.

Although the damage wasn't significant and Russell was eventually able to get the place from Piastri, both drivers were under investigation post-race by the stewards and would have to explain their sides of the incident along with their team representatives.

While giving his take on the incident, the Mercedes driver told Sky Sports:

"That mistake with Oscar when I tried overtaking him and lost a position to Lewis, cost us at least P2 and maybe we could have thought with Max later in the race."

George Russell analyzes his first podium of the season in Canada

Despite getting his first podium of the year, George Russell stated that the Canadian GP was a 'missed opportunity' for him as he had the chance to get the win.

The Mercedes driver said in his post-race interview (via Sky Sports):

"It felt like a missed opportunity. We were really quick on the inters at the beginning, then Lando came through. Then we jumped back on the slicks. I made a couple of mistakes out there, pushing the limits, and paid the price for it."

"Nevertheless, first podium of the year. We truly had a fast car this weekend and to be in the mix fighting for victory was really fun. That's what F1 is about and that's why we go racing. We had the pace. Max was very strong but when we put the mediums on at the end, we were really fast," he added.

With the P3 finish, George Russell has extended his lead in the Driver's Championship over teammate Lewis Hamilton in their battle for P7 to 14 points as he sits on 69 points compared to Hamilton's 55.