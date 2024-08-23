George Russell picks $20M-worth Hollywood superstar Cillian Murphy as someone who can play him in a movie

Mercedes driver George Russell said he would want Hollywood actor and Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy to play him in a movie. The British driver is coming off a three-week-long break in which he went on vacation with his family and friends alongside his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt.

In the days leading up to the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, the 26-year-old was amongst the many F1 personnel including drivers like Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly who were spotted at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" during its London leg.

In the pre-race press conference, Russell was asked which actor should play him in a movie, and after some hesitation, the Mercedes driver picked the "Oppenheimer'" actor, who is worth $20 million (according to CelebrityNetWorth.com). He said:

Trending

"Oh, my goodness. You really put me on the spot there. Who do you think should play me? I need some inspiration. People say I've looked a bit like Cillian Murphy. I don't quite see the correlation. I don't know if it's the hair, maybe. I do love Peaky Blinders. So, yeah, I say Cillian Murphy."

Expand Tweet

Speaking of returning to the track for the second half of the 2024 season, Russell said he was focused on putting in strong performances.

George Russell previews the second half of the 2024 season

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he and the team were focused on the constructor's championship battle with Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari but were aware that McLaren could have the fastest car right now.

He told the media:

"There are lots of people back at the base looking at the championship because this is what we're fighting towards, but it's no secret whatsoever that we want to fight for championships. And to get there, we just need to keep on evolving this car, keep on improving, keep on working hard."

While analyzing the team's rivals, the Brit added:

"I think McLaren have probably still got the best car on the grid. They seem consistently up there every track they go to. The swings in performance from Red Bull are quite surprising to all of us, I think. I don't think anybody would have anticipated that after the first four races, myself included."

Russell also spoke about the optimism in the team after Mercedes won three of the last four races before the summer break, adding that "the priority is making sure we have the best car possible by the end of the season and going into next year to really mount a challenge."

Mercedes is currently fourth in the constructors championship with 266 points and trails Ferrari by 79 points, McLaren by 100 points, and leaders Red Bull by 142 points, respectively. There are 10 races and three Sprints remaining in the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback