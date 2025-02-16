George Russell reacts to partner Carmen Mundt's heartwarming Birthday message

George Russell responded to his girlfriend Carmen Mundt's heartwarming birthday wish with a single heart emoji. The Mercedes driver used his Instagram handle to reshare Mundt's post.

Ad

Russell, the soon-to-be senior Mercedes driver, celebrated his 27th birthday on February 15, 2025. He received congratulatory messages from the fans, friends, and peers.

Meanwhihe British driver's longtime girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, also wished her boyfriend a happy birthday.

She shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram handle and wrote:

"Happy birthday, my love!"

While fans loved Carmen's heartwarming gesture, Russell also acknowledged his girlfriend's gesture.

He reshared the picture on his Instagram handle and dropped a cute heart emoji to express his gratitude.

Ad

Trending

Russell reacts to his girlfriend's birthday wish [Image Source: @georgerussell63/Instagram]

George Russell and Carmen Mundt have been dating for five years.

Ad

Carmen is originally from Spain, but she moved to the United Kingdom to pursue her education in finance. After she graduated with an MBA, Mundnt joined a corporate job.

She met Russell in London through some common friends, and the couple began dating in 2019. Last year, Carmen quit her corporate career and moved in with Russell at his Monaco home.

Carmen and Russell have been one of the most loved couples in F1. Carmen always supports her boyfriend during race weekends. Moreover, they both are extremely outgoing individuals who love to spend time outdoors.

Ad

From sports matches to attending public events together, Carmen and Russell are almost inseparable.

Meanwhile, the British driver will soon begin his preparations for the 2025 season. He will appear in Bahrain for pre-season testing scheduled from February 26-28. The season will officially commence on March 16 at the Australian Grand Prix scheduled in Melbourne.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt supported Real Madrid during Madrid derby

George Russell with his girlfriend Carmen Mundt (Image Source: Getty)

George Russell and Carmen Mundt are avid football fans, and they turned up at the Madrid derby on February 8 to support Real Madrid. As guests for sports apparel brand Adidas, the couple was gifted with a customized Real Madrid jersey.

Ad

Carmen Mundt shared the pictures of the jersey on Instagram and said that they have been spoiled by the football club.

Russell is now an ambassador for Adidas after the brand signed a sponsorship deal with Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season. Talking about the upcoming collaboration, the Brit said:

"It’s fantastic to work with a brand that truly understands what it takes to perform at the highest level. Their knowledge and attention to detail can hopefully assist us as a team in our pursuit of victories and titles.”

Mercedes parted ways with PUMA and Tommy Hilfiger to welcome Adidas on board. This deal marks the beginning of Adidas' adventure into motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback