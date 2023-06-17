George Russell rebuked by Pirelli for his views on the tire blanket ban in the 2024 F1 season

George Russell’s safety concerns over Pirelli’s new prototype F1 blanketless tires were rebuked by Pirelli’s F1 chief engineer Simone Berra.

Considering the testing of those tires to be quite positive, Berra said:

“You need to change the way you are driving in the first lap, you have to adapt the driving style to protect the tires."

Adding further:

“I respect driver opinion, that’s for sure, but obviously there will be differences compared to the old product and the current tire management.”

F1 is attempting to put a ban on electric tire covers beginning in 2024 as part of its efforts to lessen its carbon footprint. Pirelli has made progress with their product, which was tested in Barcelona recently and will be evaluated once more at a post-British Grand Prix test at Silverstone next month, despite the difficulty of creating a tire that wouldn't require pre-warming.

Speaking about the overall state of the tires, George Russell said:

"If I'm being totally honest, I don't think we as a sport are at a position yet to bring these tires into a racing scenario."

George Russell participated in the testing of the new Pirelli tires in Barcelona along with teammate Mick Schumacher. On a fully rubbered-in circuit with temperatures reaching 40 degrees, Russell felt that the conditions were not appropriate to test the tires on the aggressive tarmac of Barcelona.

George Russell believes that crashes are inevitable on the new prototype in colder conditions. He would like to see the expenses incurred on this new development be put to better use elsewhere.

However, Berra was firm on his views and considered the tires to be raceable. Berra argued that the drivers need to adjust their approach towards out-laps and adapt to new driving styles to avoid graining on tires that aren't up to the right temperature.

Would George Russell's comment affect the decision of banning tire warmers?

F1 had planned to remove the tire warmers primarily over environmental concerns. However, they would come to a decision only after further track testing and teams' vote.

Having previously been put on hold in February, a vote can possibly occur post the Silverstone test which could lead to a potential ban for all forms of tire warmers.

Having faced criticism from a lot of drivers, the final decision would still come down to how the teams decide to vote. It would only require five teams to vote in favor, if Pirelli and the FIA propose a vote on reactivating the on-hold restriction for 2024. By the end of July, the vote must happen, which would ultimately decide the fate of the tire warmer ban.

