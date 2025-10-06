George Russell has rejected multiple contract offers from Mercedes as points of conflict surface: Reports

George Russell has reportedly rejected multiple contract offers from Mercedes, which will determine their partnership in 2026 and beyond. The Briton is in the final year of his current contract, with negotiations for an extension taking longer than expected.

Ad

In 2025, there was more than one factor affecting the negotiations between the two parties. Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff's temporary pursuit of Max Verstappen was a major roadblock for Russell, which was eventually cleared just before the summer break, when the four-time F1 champion committed to staying at Red Bull.

The next obstacle was understood to be the length of the new contract, with Wolff ready to offer a 1+1-year deal, but George Russell wanted more stability with a longer deal. While this storyline is still active in the negotiations, the number of marketing days is also a topic of discussion.

Ad

Trending

Toto Wolff with George Russell at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Previews - Source: Getty

Per a report from RN365, the Briton, who won his fifth F1 race, the Singapore GP on Sunday, also wants a reduction in marketing days from 60, the number Mercedes wants to uphold. While Russell is open to signing a one-year contract, he wants a contract clause attached, which would automatically extend his stay with the Silver Arrows, should he outperform teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in 2026.

Ad

Wolff has admitted that Antonelli will continue with the Brackley outfit in 2026, but the team is seemingly waiting for Russell's contract finalization before announcing the retention of both its drivers.

What Toto Wolff and George Russell said about their contract talks in Singapore

A question about his contract was one of the first things George Russell encountered on the Thursday media day ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. The 27-year-old highlighted how the contract negotiations were of paramount importance to both parties, and thus, the delay.

Ad

"I think for any driver, when you get to a certain point in your career, things have to be done right," Russell said via Sky Sports. "Every time you renew a contract, it's the most important one of your life, and it has to be done with good care. There's nothing to worry about. It will get done."

Ad

"It's just about something that's fair, mutually beneficial. I think that's what we all will chase. It's obviously different for certain drivers who may have a bit more power, may have a bit less power. No more updates, nothing to report, and I'll be glad to tell you all once there is," he added.

Ad

George Russell at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was also presented with the contract question ahead of qualifying on Saturday.

Ad

"Well, we are like super near," the Austrian replied.

When asked if it was a matter of days, hours, or even minutes, he replied:

"Something like that."

George Russell took pole position in qualifying for the Singapore GP and converted it into a dominant victory on Sunday. Max Verstappen in P2 couldn't catch him, and the Briton sailed away to his second win of the season after Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More