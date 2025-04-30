George Russell reveals the advice 24x Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic gave him about career longevity

George Russell said that advice from tennis legend Novak Djokovic has inspired him to focus on the long-term sustainability of his Formula 1 career. Speaking to The Athletic, the Mercedes driver shared that Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, encouraged him to maximize his efforts during his twenties to reap the benefits later in life.

At 37, Djokovic remains at the top of his game, setting an example for athletes across disciplines. Russell, 27, is already thinking about his longevity in F1, a sport that demands peak physical and mental performance. The Briton has emerged as a key figure at Mercedes in recent seasons, having outscored seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers’ standings in 2022 and 2024. With three race victories and 18 podiums to his name so far, Russell is keen to ensure his performance doesn’t taper off with time.

Reflecting on Djokovic’s words, George Russell said that the message was simple but impactful: put in the hard work now so that the body and mind get equipped to go the distance. It meant prioritizing training, recovery, and especially sleep, areas he now treats with heightened discipline. The Mercedes driver admitted that Djokovic’s mindset and dedication have left a lasting impression on him and serve as motivation as he targets another decade at the top level of motorsport.

Revealing the inspiring advice given to him by Djokovic, George Russell said:

“You see it with the mentality and the drive and the dedication. The biggest advice he gave me is that he’s been putting in all the work when he was through his twenties, which is what’s allowing him to continue today. When he was in his twenties, things were quite straightforward and recovery was good, and he felt that he was doing above and beyond.

"But he said it’s paying dividends for him 10 years down the line. That’s really sunk in with me because I want to be here 10 to 15 [more] years at least. Today, if I skip a day of training, it wouldn’t affect me. If I got a bit worse night’s sleep, it wouldn’t really affect me. But maybe it will affect me in 10 years’ time.”

George Russell claims he is ready to become a world champion

George Russell believed that he was ready to fight for a world championship, underlining his determination and readiness to seize every opportunity. In the aforementioned source, the Mercedes driver reflected upon moments where he capitalized on even the slimmest of chances to secure pole positions or race victories, pointing to his instinct and racecraft under pressure.

Confident in his abilities, the 27-year-old insisted that he was on par with his rivals on the grid and backed himself in terms of self-belief and mental strength. While proud of his progress so far, he also acknowledged that he still has more to give, both in terms of performance and consistency, and was focused on evolving further as a driving talent.

Asked if he was ready to fight a championship at this stage in his career, George Russell replied:

“I absolutely feel ready, to be honest. Whenever we’ve had half a chance of victory or pole, we’ve been the one to take it. I feel I’m getting stronger and stronger every single season. I feel ready, I feel confident, I have self-belief. I feel I’m performing as good as any single driver on the grid.

"I’m never going to say I am performing the best — because even if I were, I choose not to have that mentality because I always think if you believe that you are at the top of your game that is the beginning of the downfall. You always have to believe that there’s more to give.”

George Russell has enjoyed a strong and consistent start to the 2025 Formula 1 season, positioning himself as a genuine contender in the championship battle. Sitting fourth in the Drivers’ standings, the Briton has delivered three podium finishes in the first five races. He began the season with a second-place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix, followed by two third-place results in Australia and China.

Even in the races where he hasn’t reached the podium, Russell has remained competitive, with his lowest finish being fifth, showcasing a solid baseline of performance that reflected both his growing maturity and Mercedes’ improved package.

George Russell's consistency has played a key role in helping Mercedes climb to second place in the Constructors’ championship with a total of 111 points. While they still trail McLaren, who leads the standings with an impressive 188 points, Russell’s early-season form has been a highlight for the Silver Arrows. With the car showing promising pace and reliability, and Russell’s confidence at an all-time high, the Mercedes driver is steadily building a campaign that could see him contend for race wins and more podiums in the races to come.

