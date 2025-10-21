George Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Mundt shares images from the US GP weekend at Texas

Mercedes driver George Russell's partner, Carmen Montero Mundt, shared a glimpse of her time at the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin. Although it wasn’t the smoothest race for the Silver Arrows, Mundt appeared to have thoroughly enjoyed her Texas experience.On Tuesday, October 21, Montero Mundt posted a carousel of images from the race weekend on Instagram. Dressed casually in a brown jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans, she was seen around the paddock and dining out with Russell. She captioned the post:“In another life, I think I called Texas home 🇺🇸🤠” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Carmen soaked in the Texas heat, George Russell had a mixed weekend. He scored a second place in Saturday’s Sprint - his third career Sprint podium - but endured a difficult Sunday. Starting P4 in the US GP, he lost two places on Turn 1 and ended his race in P6.Despite Mercedes’ attempts to recover with a tire offset strategy, Russell couldn’t climb back into the podium places and settled for sixth spot. After the race, he summed up his weekend on Instagram with a carousel of his own:“Rollercoaster of a weekend in Austin. P2 in the Sprint but only P6 in the race, which wasn’t the result we were aiming for! Thanks for the support 🙏🇺🇸”George Russell remains in fourth in the 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings with 252 points, while Max Verstappen dominated both the Sprint and Grand Prix from pole and extended his lead with 306.Toto Wolff delivers US GP verdict for George Russell and Co.: &quot;Not every race can be a classic&quot;Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell of Mercedes F1 during the Dutch Grand Prix. Source: GettyThe Austin weekend was far from easy for Mercedes. While George Russell grabbed silverware in the Sprint, the main race exposed the W16’s limitations in traffic. The team’s second driver, 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, also had a frustrating outing.Kimi started P7 and maintained position early, but contact with the Williams of Carlos Sainz at Turn 15 sent him spinning to the back. Although he recovered to P13, the incident left him out of a points finish. Both Mercedes cars started on mediums and changed to softs in a one-stop strategy, but track position proved critical on a day when overtaking was scarce.Reflecting on the weekend, Team Principal Toto Wolff said, via team report on Mercedes' official website:“Not every race can be a classic and that was the case today. There were small pace differences between the top cars today and that, along with the challenge of managing surface tyre temperatures when following closely, made overtaking almost impossible. &quot;Unfortunately for us, George lost two positions at turn one and dropped to P6. Kimi was spun around early in the race meanwhile, so we were always playing catch up. I think we had the necessary pace in the car to finish on the podium but once you are behind, there was no chance to pass.”Since the summer break, George Russell has been the second-most consistent performer behind Max Verstappen, carrying the team’s charge in both qualifying and race pace. The Briton is already looking ahead to Mexico City next week, as he said:“We turn our attentions straight to Mexico now. It is a very different circuit to here in Austin and the altitude creates its own level of challenge. Hopefully we can have a better race there than we did today and fight back in the fight for second in the Constructors’ Championship.”With five races to go, the battle for P2 in the Constructors has tightened once again. Mercedes sits second with 341 points, just ahead of Ferrari on 334 and Red Bull on 331. McLaren has already sealed the title, but the fight for runner-up remains wide open.