Red Bull congratulates McLaren on securing a second consecutive F1 constructors' championship

McLaren became the constructors' champions for the second year running, and congratulatory messages flooded in even from rival teams, including Red Bull. The Woking-based squad wrapped up the 2025 title with six rounds to spare.

Last year, the constructors' crown was snatched off Red Bull's head by McLaren in the second half of the season. Since then, the papaya squad has not looked back and has gone on to win 12 races in the 2025 season.

The impressive performances by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris helped the team amass a massive 325-point lead over its nearest rivals, Mercedes. This ensured them the constructors' championship six rounds early, and people soon started sharing their reactions to the British team winning the elusive title.

Subsequently, its rival, Red Bull, also congratulated them on their second consecutive title, although the admin initially forgot about the team's other titles:

"Congratulations on your second Constructors’ Title McLaren 🥳👊"

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing Congratulations on your second Constructors’ Title @McLarenF1 🥳👊 #F1 || #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬

The admin later corrected this by making another post on X:

"* Consecutive 😅"

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing * Consecutive 😅

With the 2025 title under its belt, McLaren now has 10 constructors' championships back in Woking.

Zak Brown and Andrea Stella were glaring with excitement for McLaren's success

Zak Brown (L) and Andrea Stella (R) after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty

Zak Brown and Andrea Stella have been at the helm of the papaya squad since the team was once a backmarker in the F1 field. So, with the team now being the benchmark that others aim to beat, their revival has left the duo happy with the team's progress.

Moreover, sharing their happiness after winning the constructors' title, Brown said in the post-race interview hosted by the team's former driver Jenson Button:

"Pretty awesome. Unbelievable team here, unbelievable team back at the factory. All the men and women have done such an awesome job. The leadership that Andrea has provided to this race team, the whole leadership team, our owners, our shareholders – it’s such a team effort. Pretty awesome to go back-to-back; it’s been a while since we’ve done it."

Subsequently, when asked about what emotions he was going through, Stella replied:

"Yeah, it’s an incredible emotion. I want to share it with the team, thank them for the incredible work. I mean, even with six races to go, which looks unbelievable, but that’s thanks to the great work that has happened at McLaren. Thank you to our fans, to our sponsors, all the technical partners. It’s teamwork, and it’s great that the teamwork is rewarded like this."

Though McLaren has wrapped up the constructors' championship, the focus will not shift to the drivers' crown. So, if Max Verstappen is unable to spoil the papaya party, then the team would claim its first championship double since 1998.

