George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt shares a picture of the driver flexing his ripped physique

Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt shared the picture of the Brit flexing his ripped physique during their holiday in St.Tropez ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The British driver will return to racing this weekend at the iconic Zandvoort circuit to resume his 2025 season, which has been his best in the sport thus far.The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the drivers of the season owing to consistent performances and the ability to extract maximum out of the W16 at every given opportunity in the first half of the season.However, away from the track, George Russell has thoroughly enjoyed his summer break with his girlfriend and family on the water and has constantly shared his activities with the fans on social media.Montero Mundt, who hails from Jerez, shared a series of pictures from the couple's vacation in sunny St.Tropez on her social media platform Instagram, with George Russell flexing his ripped physique in one of the pictures on the yacht. She wrote in her caption:&quot;Special Sunday 🧡&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Spaniard has been a key part of Russell's life ever since the pair started dating in 2020 and is often spotted accompanying the driver on race weekends in the F1 paddock. Montero Mundt is also seen hanging out with the F1 driver's family on and off the track and gets clicked with his parents, who have been essential in his racing journey, in the hospitality zone.George Russell reflects on his father's tough upbringingMercedes driver George Russell states that his father was tough on him growing up during his junior karting days, but the approach paid dividends during his teenage years.Speaking with Motorsport.com, the former Williams F1 driver revealed a quirk about his father's approach and said:&quot;I always felt that I wasn’t good enough for my father. When I used to do go-karting, at the time, there was no real data analysis. It was literally my father with a stopwatch. And I learned after about five years that he would always time me late, so my lap times looked slower than reality. He would tell me the lap times of the other drivers on practice days, and I always thought I was slow.&quot;Then I got to the races and I was qualifying on pole and winning races, and I was so confused as a kid. I’d think, 'I’m always slow on these practice days, but then I get to the races and I win. Why is that?' I realised over time that he would always do that just so I didn’t get too full of myself or overly confident, and that was such an amazing, important lesson for me.&quot;As a result of his father's tough outlook and quirk, George Russell had arguably the best junior career of any driver, given his success and path to F1.